Monday, November 14, 2022 | 
Keith Levene, co-founder of The Clash, dead at 65

Levene died at his home in Norfolk. He had liver cancer

By Margaret Darby
Keith Levene, former guitarist for The Clash, performs on the first day of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Keith Levene, former guitarist for The Clash, performs on the first day of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival with “Public Image Limited” in Indio, Calif. in 2010.

Krista Kennell, Sipa Press via AP

Guitarist Keith Levene, co-founder of the Clash and Public Image Ltd., died Friday, Nov. 11, at age 65.

Levene, who had been fighting liver cancer for two years, died at his home in Norfolk. His death was announced via Twitter by his former bandmates, Jah Wobble and Martin Atkins.

“A sad time to learn of the passing of guitar giant Keith Levene. We had our ups and downs that had mellowed over time. My respect for his unique talent never will,” Atkins wrote on Twitter.

His death was confirmed on Twitter by author Adam Hammond, who praised the musician for his, “innovative, audacious and influential” guitar skills.

“It is with great sadness I report that my close friend and legendary Public Image Limited guitarist Keith Levene passed away,” wrote Hammond. “The world is a darker place without his genius. Mine will be darker without my mate.”

Levene got his start as a roadie for Yes during the 1970s. When he was just 18, he co-founded the Clash with guitarist Mick Jones and bassist Paul Simonon. It was Levene who convinced Joe Strummer, who was frontman for the 101ers at the time, to join the Clash, per the New York Post. He co-wrote “What’s My Name,” which appeared on the debut album.

After a couple years in the band, Levene was frustrated with the political music and musical skills of the members, and he left. He teamed up with Sex Pistols singer John Lydon (previously known as Johnny Rotten), to co-form Public Image Ltd.

The band’s first album, “Public Image: First Issue,” hit top charts in the U.K., and its single, “Public Image,” made the top 10, per Deadline.

“What happened to me was once I got good enough to know the rules, I didn’t want to be like any other guitarist,” Levene said in a 2001 interview, per Rolling Stone. “I didn’t go out of my way to be different. I just had an ear for what was wrong. So if I did something that was wrong, i.e. made a mistake or did something that wasn’t in key, I was open-minded enough to listen to it again.”

Keith Levene is survived by his wife, Kate Ransford and his sister, Jill Bennett. Both were by his side at the time of his death, reports New York Post.

“RIP keith levene My beloved partner who passed away at our home on 11/11/22 peacefully, painfree ,cosy n well loved .he was an iconic guitarist and composer my best friend , my love , my everything , I love you to the moon,” Ransford tweeted.

