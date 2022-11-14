‘The Voice’ is going live — and your vote could help determine the next winner

“The Voice” has reached the live portion of the competition — which means it’s finally time for viewers to weigh in on their favorite singers.

Live episodes of “The Voice” begin Monday night, and each week, audience voting will determine which performers advance to the next round of the competition. The show will reveal the results during the episodes that air on Tuesdays.

Here’s a rundown of how to vote.

How to vote for singers on ‘The Voice’ 2022

Viewers can vote the following two ways:



Online at nbc.com/voicevote.

On your phone with the official “The Voice” app.

Both methods of voting allow up to 10 votes per contestant, according to NBC.com.

The voting window extends from Monday at 6 p.m. MST to Tuesday at 5 a.m. MST, per NBC.com.

This voting method applies to all episodes that air on Mondays through the end of the season, which includes:



Nov. 14.

Nov. 21.

Nov. 28.

Dec. 5.

Dec. 12.

“The Voice” will reveal its Season 22 winner on Dec. 13, the Deseret News reported.

What is the Instant Save on ‘The Voice’?

On episodes that air Tuesdays, “The Voice” will reveal the singers with the least amount of votes. The Instant Save will then happen in real-time, where audiences will have a five-minute window during the episode to save and keep one of those singers in the competition.

Viewers can participate in the Instant Save the following two ways:



Online at NBC.com/VoiceSave.

On your phone with the official “The Voice” app.

Both methods of voting allow just one vote per contestant, according to NBC.com.

The Instant Save voting will happen during the episodes airing on the following Tuesdays:



Nov. 15.

Nov. 22.

Nov. 29.

Dec. 6.

Who are the top 16 singers on ‘The Voice’ 2022?

Currently, “The Voice” is down to its top 16 singers:

Omar Jose Cardona.

Parijita Bastola.

Kim Cruse.

Sasha Hurtado.

Alyssa Witrado.

Justin Aaron.

Kique Gomez.

Kevin Hawkins.

Devix.

Eric Who.

Morgan Myles.

Kate Kalvach.