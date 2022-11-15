High school girls basketball: 2022 Class 1A team-by-team preseason capsules

The 2022-2023 high school girls basketball season gets underway this week for 3A, 2A and 1A teams after the conclusion of the football season this past weekend. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has put together capsules for every team in 1A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches preseason projections.

There are three new head basketball coaches in 1A this year: Bryce Monney (Altamont), Terri James (Monument Valley) and Jake Hardy (Pinnacle).

Here are the 1A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

Region 20

1. Panguitch Bobcats

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Nadine Owens (sixth year).

2021-2022 record: 19-6 (second in Region 20 with a 8-2 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 1A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Piute, 41-33, in the 1A semifinals.



2022 offense: 44.1 ppg (No. 8 in 1A).

44.1 ppg (No. 8 in 1A). 2022 defense: 37 ppg (No. 7 in 1A).

Additional info not provided.

2. Piute Thunderbirds

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Tim Westwood (fifth year).

2021-2022 record: 25-1 (first in Region 20 with a 10-0 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 1A.

2022 postseason: Beat Tabiona, 38-30, in the 1A championship.



2022 offense: 47.3 ppg (No. 4 in 1A).

47.3 ppg (No. 4 in 1A). 2022 defense: 31.8 ppg (No. 1 in 1A).

Returning starters: Two.

Key newcomers:

We don’t have any newcomers, but our two ACL-injured players are back. We also have a good group of freshman that we have high hopes for.

Coach comment: We are excited to start the new season with this group of girls that we have. A lot of the inexperienced younger players are going to have to step up and play big minutes for us. We expect tough competition from our region again and also from the northern teams as well.

3. Wayne Badgers

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Kerry Stevens (third year).

2021-2022 record: 14-8 (third in Region 20 with a 7-3 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 1A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Panguitch, 55-38, in the 1A quarterfinals.



2022 offense: 50 ppg (No. 2 in 1A).

50 ppg (No. 2 in 1A). 2022 defense: 43 ppg (No. 15 in 1A).

Additional info not provided.

4. Valley Buffaloes

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Dustin Cox (seventh year).

2021-2022 record: 10-15 (eighth in Region 20 with a 2-11 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 1A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Panguitch, 45-31, in the 1A second round.



2022 offense: 47.3 ppg (No. 3 in 1A).

47.3 ppg (No. 3 in 1A). 2022 defense: 46.4 ppg (No. 18 in 1A).

Additional info not provided.

5. Milford Tigers

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Mallory Bailey (ninth year).

2021-2022 record: 11-15 (fifth in Region 20 with a 3-7 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 1A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Rich, 49-28, in the 1A quarterfinals.



2022 offense: 39.1 ppg (No. 13 in 1A).

39.1 ppg (No. 13 in 1A). 2022 defense: 40.5 ppg (No. 13 in 1A).

Returning starters: Two.

Returning contributors:



TayLeah Spaulding, PG, Jr.

Whytney Stoddard, G, Sr.

Presley Willden, PF, Sr.

Coach comment: We have a young, competitive team this year. They worked really well together in the summer. I am eager to get in the gym and make this a great season.

6. Bryce Valley Mustangs

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Tyson Brinkerhoff (21st year).

2021-2022 record: 8-15 (tied for sixth in Region 20 with a 2-6 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 15 in 1A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Tabiona, 43-22, in the 1A second round.



2022 offense: 32.3 ppg (No. 15 in 1A).

32.3 ppg (No. 15 in 1A). 2022 defense: 36 ppg (No. 5 in 1A).

Returning starters: Two.

Returning contributors:



Shandi Syrett, F, Sr.

Haven Syrett, G, So.

Key newcomers:



Holly Mathews, C, Sr.

Coach comment: We have a young team that will need most of the season to have a chance to mesh and develop to be competitive among the top teams.

7. Escalante Moquis

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Ryan Cottam (third year).

2021-2022 record: 12-11 (fourth in Region 20 with a 5-4 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 1A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Tabiona, 34-33, in the 1A quarterfinals.



2022 offense: 39.8 ppg (No. 12 in 1A).

39.8 ppg (No. 12 in 1A). 2022 defense: 39.4 ppg (No. 11 in 1A).

Additional info not provided.

8. Water Canyon Wildcats

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Misty Higgens (first year).

2021-2022 record: 10-8 (tied for sixth in Region 20 with a 2-6 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 1A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Piute, 37-29, in the 1A quarterfinals.

2022 offense: 41.5 ppg (No. 11 in 1A).

2022 defense: 35.3 ppg (No. 3 in 1A).

Additional info not provided.

Region 21

1. Wendover Wildcats

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Dominique Tangaro (eighth year).

2021-2022 record: 12-7 (first in Region 21 with a 1-0 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 1A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Escalante, 57-46, in the 1A second round.



2022 offense: 44.3 ppg (No. 7 in 1A).

44.3 ppg (No. 7 in 1A). 2022 defense: 38 ppg (No. 9 in 1A).

Returning starters: Four.

Returning contributors:



Jessica Castaneda, G, Sr.

Gabby Delgadillo, C, Jr.

Kadence Murphy, G, Jr.

Paulina Gomez, G, Jr.

Lizbeth Salazar, F, Jr.

Elizabeth Cuevas, F, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Natalie Alvarez, G, Fr.

Millie Hicks, C, Fr.

Coach comment: With four returning starters and many of the varsity players coming back with a year of experience at the varsity level, we should do quite well, even better than last year.

2. Tintic Miners

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Samantha Rydalch (fifth year).

2021-2022 record: 4-11 (second in Region 21 with a 0-1 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 17 in 1A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Manila, 31-24, in the 1A first round.



2022 offense: 23.9 ppg (No. 19 in 1A).

23.9 ppg (No. 19 in 1A). 2022 defense: 35.7 ppg (No. 4 in 1A).

Returning starters: Four.

Returning contributors:



Zoe Pugh, F, Sr.

Kenzie Brunson, F, Jr.

Kanese Allinson, C, Jr.

Kaprese Allinson, C, Jr.

Region 22

1. Tabiona Tigers

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Jake Fabrizio (eighth year).

2021-2022 record: 19-5 (second in Region 22 with a 3-1 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 1A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Piute, 38-30, in the 1A championship.



2022 offense: 45.9 ppg (No. 5 in 1A).

45.9 ppg (No. 5 in 1A). 2022 defense: 33.3 ppg (No. 2 in 1A).

Returning starters: One.

Returning contributors:



Sicily Fabrizio, G, Jr.

Hadley Henderson, G, Jr.

Mersadie Rhodes, G, Sr.

Taylor Thomas, F, Sr.

Milee Strebel, G, Sr.

Laney Bagley, F, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Maycee Rhoades, G, So.

Coach comment: Young but talented and determined.

2. Rich Rebels

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Cody Lundgren (seventh year).

2021-2022 record: 15-10 (first in Region 22 with a 7-1 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 1A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Tabiona, 32-31, in the 1A semifinals.



2022 offense: 43.4 ppg (No. 9 in 1A).

43.4 ppg (No. 9 in 1A). 2022 defense: 37.3 ppg (No. 8 in 1A).

Returning starters: One.

Returning contributors:



Violett Taylor, G, Jr.

Darleen Peterson, F, Sr.

Elly Argyle, F, Sr.

Tylee Tingey, SG, Sr.

Haydee Pugmire, F, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Hannah Scott, F, Jr.

Kasey Wilson, SG, Jr.

Saige Lundgren, G, Jr.

Jainee Wallentine, SG, Jr.

Coach comment: Have some great experience coming back from last year. Some great girls that like to work hard and play for each other. Should be a fun season.

3. Altamont Longhorns

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Bryce Monney (first year).

2021-2022 record: 7-12 (third in Region 22 with a 4-3 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 1A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Wayne, 49-33, in the 1A second round.



2022 offense: 34.3 ppg (No. 14 in 1A).

34.3 ppg (No. 14 in 1A). 2022 defense: 39.9 ppg (No. 12 in 1A).

Additional info not provided

4. Manila Mustangs

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Toni Pendleton (fifth year).

2021-2022 record: 3-14 (fifth in Region 22 with a 0-7 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 16 in 1A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Piute, 48-21, in the 1A second round.



2022 offense: 27.5 ppg (No. 18 in 1A).

27.5 ppg (No. 18 in 1A). 2022 defense: 40.9 ppg (No. 14 in 1A).

5. Intermountain Christian Lions

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Shannon Lusk (first year).

2021-2022 record: 11-11 (fourth in Region 22 with a 2-4 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 1A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Rich, 55-26, in the 1A second round.



2022 offense: 43 ppg (No. 10 in 1A).

43 ppg (No. 10 in 1A). 2022 defense: 43.6 ppg (No. 17 in 1A).

Returning starters: Two.

Returning contributors:



Makenna Stoddard, SG, Jr.

Elaine Lunsford, F, So.

Key newcomers:



Jenna Wanner, SG, Fr.

Kendrick Lusk, SG/F, Fr.

Coach comment: With no seniors this year, I am looking forward to a rebuilding year with a young, aggressive team.

Region 23

1. Whitehorse Raiders

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Joni Dickson (second year).

2021-2022 record: 6-3 (second in Region 23 with a 4-0 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 1A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Water Canyon, 36-17, in the 1A second round.



2022 offense: 44.6 ppg (No. 6 in 1A).

44.6 ppg (No. 6 in 1A). 2022 defense: 36.9 ppg (No. 6 in 1A).

Returning starters: Two.

Returning contributors:



Shania Mitchell, F, Sr.

Shelby Vasku, C, Sr.

Shubbaah Begay, PG, Jr.

Kadence Lansing, C, Jr.

Laila Etsitty, G, Jr.

LaMyia Benally, PG, So.

Key newcomers:

Coach comment: As second-year coaches (Coaches Joni and Derick Dickson) for this upcoming season, we will continue to build our team with strength, confidence and unity. Whitehorse High School is part of a small Utah Navajo community near the Navajo Reservation. We are often looked past and underrated, but this year, our game will be big and loud. We have two returning players that are eager to get back on the court for their senior year. We have four underclassman who will ultimately need to gain confidence in order to start the varsity roles. We are certain this team will gain a lot of experience throughout the season, both on the court and in life.

2. Monument Valley Cougars

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Terri James (first year).

2021-2022 record: 5-2 (first in Region 23 with a 4-0 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 1A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Milford, 43-40, in the 1A second round.



2022 offense: 52.3 ppg (No. 1 in 1A).

52.3 ppg (No. 1 in 1A). 2022 defense: 38.1 ppg (No. 10 in 1A).

Additional info not provided

3. Monticello Buckaroos

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Marcia Shumway (third year).

2021-2022 record: 3-14 (third in Region 23 with a 3-3 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 19 in 1A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Milford, 49-33, in the 1A first round.



2022 offense: 31 ppg (No. 16 in 1A).

31 ppg (No. 16 in 1A). 2022 defense: 54.8 ppg (No. 20 in 1A).

Additional info not provided

4. Green River Pirates

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Tyler Bastian (seventh year).

2021-2022 record: 4-15 (fourth in Region 23 with a 3-5 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 18 in 1A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Bryce Valley, 33-14, in the 1A first round.



2022 offense: 31 ppg (No. 16 in 1A).

31 ppg (No. 16 in 1A). 2022 defense: 46.7 ppg (No. 19 in 1A).

Additional info not provided

5. Pinnacle Panthers

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Jake Hardy (first year).

2021-2022 record: 3-17 (fifth in Region 23 with a 0-6 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 20 in 1A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Valley, 69-14, in the 1A first round.



2022 offense: 22.4 ppg (No. 20 in 1A).

22.4 ppg (No. 20 in 1A). 2022 defense: 43 ppg (No. 16 in 1A).

Returning starters: Two.

Returning contributors:



Avree Atwood, SG, Sr.

Madison Sasser, PG, Jr.

Heather Kerr, C, So.

Key newcomers:



Jostyn McLean, PF, So.

Sabre Craig, G, Fr.

Coach comment: I see a lot of opportunity for growth. The team is young and hungry to gain experience. I foresee a lot improvement from the beginning of the season to the end. In regards to their win-loss record, my low bar goal for them is improvement over the previous year and my high bar goal for them is to have a season at or above .500. If they stay driven I believe .500, while a drastic improvement over the previous year, is achievable.