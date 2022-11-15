High school girls basketball: 2022 Class 2A team-by-team preseason capsules

The 2022-2023 high school girls basketball season gets underway this week for 3A, 2A and 1A teams after the conclusion of the football season this past weekend. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has put together capsules for every team in 2A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches preseason projections.

There are five new head basketball coaches in 2A this year: Kyle Grant (Duchesne), Masen White (St. Joseph), Bart Caldwell (Utah Military Hillfield), Travis Madsen (Wasatch Academy) and Kade Palmer (San Juan).

Here are the 2A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

Region 16

1. North Summit Braves

north summit

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Jerre Holmes (seventh year).

2021-2022 record: 15-10 (tied for first in Region 16 with a 6-2 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 2A.

2022 postseason: Lost to South Sevier, 45-41, in the 2A semifinals.



2022 offense: 50.5 ppg (No. 5 in 2A).

50.5 ppg (No. 5 in 2A). 2022 defense: 47.8 ppg (No. 20 in 2A).

Returning starters: Four.

Returning contributors:



Hartlynn Richins, PG, So.

Chezlie Langston, P, Jr.

Hayzlyn Murdock, P, So.

Presley Peterson, W, Jr.

Coach comment: We will be young again but much more experienced.

2. North Sevier Wolves

North Sevier

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Lexa Larsen (31st year).

2021-2022 record: 11-11 (third in Region 16 with a 5-3 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 2A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Kanab, 52-35, in the 2A quarterfinals.



2022 offense: 43.4 ppg (No. 11 in 2A).

43.4 ppg (No. 11 in 2A). 2022 defense: 43.4 ppg (No. 14 in 2A).

Returning starters: Three.

Returning contributors:



Brook Butler, PG, Sr.

Alli Mason, C, Sr.

Syd Henrie, G, Sr.

Mila Torgerson, F, Sr.

Kamryn Pierce, G, Sr.

Trey Torgerson, G, So.

Cale Torgerson, G, So.

Key newcomers:



Drew Sedgwick, G, Sr.

Alyssa Rosequist, G/F, So.

Swayze Mason, G, So.

Coach comment: We have most of our team back and none of us are satisfied with the way we ended last season. We don’t have much size but we are hoping to make up for that with speed and shooting. Our region will be very tough again, but we are looking forward to the challenge.

3. Millard Eagles

millard

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Melanie Bassett (sixth year).

2021-2022 record: 22-5 (tied for first in Region 16 with a 6-2 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 2A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Kanab, 47-38, in the 2A semifinals.



2022 offense: 51.6 ppg (No. 4 in 2A).

51.6 ppg (No. 4 in 2A). 2022 defense: 40.1 ppg (No. 8 in 2A).

Returning starters: Two.

Returning contributors:



Kara Camp, G, Sr.

Itzel Munoz, P, Sr.

Oakley King, G, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Mary Stephenson, P/G, Jr.

Caislee Lunt, P, Jr.

Sydney Braman, G, Jr.

Coach comment: Looking forward for an awesome season and to see where this team can go.

4. Duchesne Eagles

duchesne

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Kyle Grant (first year).

2021-2022 record: 15-11 (fourth in Region 16 with a 4-5 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 2A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Millard, 50-43, in the 2A quarterfinals.



2022 offense: 46.5 ppg (No. 7 in 2A).

46.5 ppg (No. 7 in 2A). 2022 defense: 41.3 ppg (No. 9 in 2A).

Returning starters: Two.

Returning contributors:



Kelsey Grant, G/F , Sr.

Lexi Morlan, F, Sr.

Morgan Ewell, G, Sr.

Jaelee Farnsworth, G, Jr.

Kloee Cowan, G, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Chezney Farnsworth, G, So.

Lexi Jacobs, F, Jr.

TenyciaTorgerson, F, Jr.

Hailie Rowley, F, Sr.

Taesha Moat, G, So.

Kira Grant, G, Fr.

Lily Moon, F, So.

Coach comment: We have a great group of athletes this year. We just need to develop as a group with the younger girls we have coming in and the leadership and older girls we have back. We are looking to be competitive in every game. Should be an exciting year.

5. Gunnison Valley Bulldogs

gunnison

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Melissa Sorensen (11th year).

2021-2022 record: 5-16 (fifth in Region 16 with a 0-8 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 17 in 2A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Beaver, 59-27, in the 2A second round.



2022 offense: 34.2 ppg (No. 16 in 2A).

34.2 ppg (No. 16 in 2A). 2022 defense: 44 ppg (No. 15 in 2A).

Returning starters: Two.

Returning contributors:



Rilee Dyreng, G, Sr.

Aubrey Peterson, G, Sr.

Molly Blackham, F, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Maile Ha’o, G, So.

Coach comment: We are led by a good senior class that has lots of experience. We know we are in a very tough region but we will compete hard every game.

Region 17

1. Draper APA Eagles

draper apa

Head coach: Dan Baldwin (fifth year).

2021-2022 record: 16-6 (first in Region 17 with a 5-0 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 2A.

2022 postseason: Lost to North Summit, 58-48, in the 2A quarterfinals.



2022 offense: 64.2 ppg (No. 1 in 2A).

64.2 ppg (No. 1 in 2A). 2022 defense: 42.3 ppg (No. 12 in 2A).

Additional info not provided.

2. St. Joseph Jayhawks

st. joseph

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Masen White (first year).

2021-2022 record: 5-8 (fourth in Region 17 with a 1-2 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 15 in 2A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Kanab, 73-23, in the 2A second round.



2022 offense: 33.2 ppg (No. 17 in 2A).

33.2 ppg (No. 17 in 2A). 2022 defense: 47.4 ppg (No. 19 in 2A).

Returning starters: Four.

Returning contributors:



Sarah Snell, F, Sr.

Lexy Bombela, F, Sr.

Katelyn Martinez, G, So.

Lizzie Randell, G, So.

Key newcomers:



Aspen Springer, F, So.

Blake Ma, C, Jr.

Coach comment: Outside of our two seniors, we are a young team with a lot of athleticism.

3. Waterford Ravens

waterford

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Craig Morris (18th year).

2021-2022 record: 3-8 (third in Region 17 with a 3-3 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 18 in 2A.

2022 postseason: Lost to St. Joseph, 51-43, in the 2A first round.



2022 offense: 26.5 ppg (No. 19 in 2A).

26.5 ppg (No. 19 in 2A). 2022 defense: 38 ppg (No. 5 in 2A).

Returning starters: Three.

Returning contributors:



Mikelle Beck, G, Sr.

Sophia Purcell, F, Sr.

Anne Howard, G, So.

Christina Wapner, G, Sr.

Jessica Jordan, G, Sr.

Halee Hasebi, G, So.

Key newcomers:



Ava Aizad, G, Fr.

Coach comment: We were a much improved team as we finished last year and we expect that the work that we have done this summer and during the off season will help to keep that momentum moving forward. We are excited for the year ahead and will look to make a mark in region play and the state tournament.

4. Rowland Hall Winged Lions

rowland hall

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Bill Tatomer (16th year).

2021-2022 record: 13-6 (second in Region 17 with a 6-2 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 2A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Duchesne, 63-25, in the 2A second round.



2022 offense : 37.4 ppg (No. 14 in 2A).

: 37.4 ppg (No. 14 in 2A). 2022 defense: 31.3 ppg (No. 1 in 2A).

Returning starters: One.

Returning contributors:



Heidi Paisley, F, Sr.

Zakrie Smith, F, Jr.

Coach comment: With the loss of six seniors and four starters, this will be a rebuild year for the team. We are looking forward to working hard and being competitive this season.

5. APA West Valley Eagles

apa west valley

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Learnell Wesley (second year).

2021-2022 record: 2-12 (sixth in Region 17 with a 1-5 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 21 in 2A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Parowan, 59-6, in the 2A first round.



2022 offense: 19.8 ppg (No. 20 in 2A).

19.8 ppg (No. 20 in 2A). 2022 defense: 41.4 ppg (No. 10 in 2A).

Returning starters: Three.

Returning contributors:



Leticia Calderon, PG, Jr.

Jhadai Espinosa, So.

Nicole Tran, So.

Key newcomers:



Faith Parongwa, SF, Fr.

Coach comment: We’ll be a little a better than last year. We are still young.

6. Utah Military Hillfield Thunderbirds

UM Hillfield

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Bart Caldwell (first year).

2021-2022 record: 2-7 (fifth in Region 17 with a 1-5 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 20 in 2A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Enterprise, 54-18, in the 2A first round.

2022 offense: 19.4 ppg (No. 21 in 2A).

2022 defense: 39.4 ppg (No. 7 in 2A).

Returning starters: Two.

Returning contributors:



Malaya Larsen, G, Sr.

Rosemary Arana, G, Sr.

Ade Bailey, C, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Bhavjeet Kaur, F, Jr.

Coach comment: With two returning starters it will be tough to begin the season, but these girls are strong and willing to work so we will see how things go. We will not have a lot of depth so they will each get a lot of experience playing.

Region 18

1. American Heritage Patriots

american heritage

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Paora Winitana (second year).

2021-2022 record: 9-10 (first in Region 18 with a 7-1 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 2A.

2022 postseason: Lost to North Sevier, 52-49, in the 2A second round.



2022 offense: 45.5 ppg (No. 9 in 2A).

45.5 ppg (No. 9 in 2A). 2022 defense: 44.3 ppg (No. 16 in 2A).

Returning starters: Four.

Returning contributors:



Holly Brookbank, SG, Sr.

Meagan Pierce, PG, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Abby Rasmussen, F/C, So.

Coach comment: We are very excited for the 2022-2023 season. This will be our third season together and we are looking forward to continued growth, improvements and the fruits of our labors. We welcome new assistant Coach Holly Robinson who brings a wealth of experience, passion and knowledge, with a focus on defense and rebounding. Coach Dan Reed is back again, who has been with most of our team since they were sixth grade. His ability to get our girls focussed and ready and prepared for big games is huge for us.

2. Rockwell Marshals

rockwell

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Troy Gifford (10th year).

2021-2022 record: 17-7 (tied for second in Region 18 with a 9-3 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 2A.

2022 postseason: Lost to South Sevier, 73-37, in the 2A second round.



2022 offense: 55.2 ppg (No. 2 in 2A).

55.2 ppg (No. 2 in 2A). 2022 defense: 36.7 ppg (No. 4 in 2A).

Additional info not provided.

3. Maeser Prep Lions

maeser

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Jared Norris (third year).

2021-2022 record: 13-9 (tied for second in Region 18 with a 9-3 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 2A.

2022 postseason: Lost to San Juan, 56-34, in the 2A first round.



2022 offense: 42 ppg (No. 12 in 2A).

42 ppg (No. 12 in 2A). 2022 defense: 32.5 ppg (No. 2 in 2A).

Returning starters: Three.

Returning contributors:



Kelly Ha, G, Sr.

Macy Sherwood, G, Sr.

Janie Norris, F, Sr.

Angelina Capella, F, Sr.

Victoria Memmott, G, Jr.

Patricia Keeley, G, Jr.

Autumn Dossey, G, So.

Coach comment: I am excited for another basketball season as we are continuing to try and build our program. We have a great group returning and are looking forward to a fun season.

4. Wasatch Academy Tigers

wasatch academy

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Travis Madsen (first year).

2021-2022 record: 0-11 (seventh in Region 18 with a 0-5 record).

2022 postseason: Did not participate in state tournament.

Additional info not provided.

5. Freedom Prep Academy Eagles

Freedom Prep

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Nicolee Quraishy (third year).

2021-2022 record: 5-10 (fourth in Region 18 with a 4-6 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 16 in 2A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Gunnison Valley, 48-28, in the 2A first round.



2022 offense: 31.3 ppg (No. 18 in 2A).

31.3 ppg (No. 18 in 2A). 2022 defense: 46.5 ppg (No. 18 in 2A).

Returning starters: Two.

Returning contributors:



Tameryn Koford, C, Sr.

Moeana teaotea, C, Sr.

Key newcomers:

We have a number of exchange students this year who we are excited to see develop.

6. Merit Academy Knights

merit

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: (first year).

2021-2022 record: 1-10 (fifth in Region 18 with a 1-5 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 22 in 2A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Rowland Hall, 44-11, in the 2A first round.



2022 offense : 19.2 ppg (No. 22 in 2A).

: 19.2 ppg (No. 22 in 2A). 2022 defense: 45.5 ppg (No. 17 in 2A).

Additional info not provided.

7. Utah Military Camp Williams Marauders

um camp williams

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Chelsey John (second year).

2021-2022 record: 0-9 (sixth in Region 18 with a 0-7 record).

2022 postseason: Did not participate in state tournament.

Returning starters: Four.

Returning contributors:



Aarikah Jensen, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Katelyn Mcquerry, Sr.

Region 19

1. Kanab Cowboys

kanab

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Klint Glover (fourth year).

2021-2022 record: 21-4 (second in Region 19 with a 8-2 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 2A.

2022 postseason: Beat South Sevier, 47-37, in the 2A championship.



2022 offense: 52.9 ppg (No. 3 in 2A).

52.9 ppg (No. 3 in 2A). 2022 defense: 38.9 ppg (No. 6 in 2A).

Returning starters: One.

Returning contributors:



Anna Cutler, G, Jr.

Ashlyn Houston, G, Jr.

Taylor Janes, F, So.

Savanah Bateman, F, So.

Key newcomers:



Riley Little, C, Fr.

Coach comment: We can’t wait to see how we stack up this year. With no seniors we will have to rely on some tough underclassmen and hope we can mature quickly. That’s always been the case and we’ve certainly had some girls who have answered the call. I like our potential but a lot will depend on how we handle adversity as a team and whether we can come together and have each others backs.

2. South Sevier Rams

south sevier

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Tracy Johnson (third year).

2021-2022 record: 13-13 (third in Region 19 with a 5-5 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 2A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Kanab, 47-37, in the 2A championship.



2022 offense: 45.4 ppg (No. 10 in 2A).

45.4 ppg (No. 10 in 2A). 2022 defense: 42.6 ppg (No. 13 in 2A).

Returning starters: None.

Returning contributors:



Sydney Patterson, G, So.

Kinley Jensen, F, So.

Caitlin Nelson, G, So.

Hayzen Taylor, G, Sr.

Kanzas Mills, G, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Ashton Miller, F, Jr.

Laiken Bigelow, F, So.

Trinity Bodenschatz, C, Sr.

Coach comment: We are a young and hungry team. The tournament experience these girls had last year left them wanting more. They will always play hard! It’s the chemistry on offense and defense we will need to find and find early. Because we do have a challenging preseason and a tough region to play in and it feels like everyone else is young too. We’re looking forward to it.

3. Beaver Beavers

beaver

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Jonathan Marshall (27th year).

2021-2022 record: 21-3 (first in Region 19 with a 10-0 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 2A.

2022 postseason: Lost to South Sevier, 40-36, in the 2A quarterfinals.



2022 offense: 48.1 ppg (No. 6 in 2A).

48.1 ppg (No. 6 in 2A). 2022 defense: 32.8 ppg (No. 3 in 2A).

Returning starters: None.

Returning contributors:



Tawni Eyre, G, Sr.

Talia Alisa, P, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Gentry Brown, F, So.

Danzee Bradshaw, G, Fr.

Kenzee Carter, F, Sr.

Alina Lurth, G, Jr.

Haylee Marshall, G, Sr.

Coach comment: We have a relatively new group that doesn’t have a lot of varsity experience. But we do have a lot of solid younger players returning and we are excited to see what this group can do.

4. Parowan Rams

parowan

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Brandon Johnson (second year).

2021-2022 record: 10-14 (fourth in Region 19 with a 4-6 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 2A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Draper APA, 55-42, in the 2A second round.



2022 offense: 46 ppg (No. 8 in 2A).

46 ppg (No. 8 in 2A). 2022 defense: 47.9 ppg (No. 21 in 2A).

Returning starters: Two.

Returning contributors:



Brooklyn Hulet.

Bella Johnson.

Katlynn Matheson.

Coach comment: Though our numbers are small again, it should be a fun season.

5. Enterprise Wolves

enterprise

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Lance Jones (10th year).

2021-2022 record: 9-15 (fifth in Region 19 with a 3-7 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 2A.

2022 postseason: Lost to North Summit, 61-37, in the 2A second round.



2022 offense: 39.3 ppg (No. 13 in 2A).

39.3 ppg (No. 13 in 2A). 2022 defense: 41.8 ppg (No. 11 in 2A).

Returning starters: One.

Returning contributors:



Addi Nelson, G, Jr.

Maicey Hunt, F, Sr.

Blakelee Christiansen, G, Jr.

Coach comment: We will be very young this year, but we hope to be able to compete with our young talent.

6. San Juan Broncos

san juan

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Kade Palmer (first year).

2021-2022 record: 4-21 (sixth in Region 19 with a 0-10 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 19 in 2A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Millard, 62-41, in the 2A second round.



2022 offense: 36.8 ppg (No. 15 in 2A).

36.8 ppg (No. 15 in 2A). 2022 defense: 57.2 ppg (No. 23 in 2A).

Returning starters: Five.

Returning contributors:



Serina Yanito, G, Sr.

Kaeah Howard, F, Sr.

Adri Johnson, C, Sr.

Khadija Lee, C, Sr.

Synessa Atcitty, G, Jr.

Shaylin Nez, G, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Paige Bitsoie, G, So.

Hayden Shumway, C, So.

Brittney Lansing, G, Sr.

Coach comment: I am very optimistic about the upcoming season! We have a lot of talented girls and we are returning six players that started three or more varsity games last year and we have some underclassmen that are talented that can help out if we need them to. I have seen a lot of good things throughout the summer tournaments and scrimmages and in tryouts as well. I think we will turn some heads this year.