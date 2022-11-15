High school girls basketball: 2022 Class 3A team-by-team preseason capsules

The 2022-2023 high school girls basketball season gets underway this week for 3A, 2A and 1A teams after the conclusion of the football season this past weekend. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has put together capsules for every team in 3A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches preseason projections.

There are six new head basketball coaches in 3A this year: Jon Faimalo (Emery), Jarrod Hoagland (Layton Christian), Andy Blodgett (Ogden), Matt Mapstone (South Summit), Eric Watson (Manti) and Romaro Rogers (ALA).

Here are the 3A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

Region 12

1. Richfield Wildcats

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Marc Peterson (23rd year).

2021-2022 record: 20-4 (first in Region 12 with a 5-1 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 3A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Judge Memorial, 43-37, in the 3A championship.



2022 offense: 49.7 ppg (No. 8 in 3A).

49.7 ppg (No. 8 in 3A). 2022 defense: 38.6 ppg (No. 1 in 3A).

Returning starters: Two.

Returning contributors:



Nicole Willardson, C, Sr.

Hallie Janes, G, Jr.

Key newcomers:

A handful of juniors that are ready to compete at the varsity level.

Coach comment: Looking forward to a great season.

2. Carbon Dinos

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Cami Carlson (second year).

2021-2022 record: 13-10 (third in Region 12 with a 2-4 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 3A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Judge Memorial, 57-33, in the 3A quarterfinals.



2022 offense: 46 ppg (No. 11 in 3A).

46 ppg (No. 11 in 3A). 2022 defense: 40 ppg (No. 3 in 3A).

Returning starters: Three.

Returning contributors:



Amiah Timothy, G, Jr.

Madi Orth, F, Jr.

Haley Garrish, C, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Tatum Tanner, C, Sr.

3. Emery Spartans

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Jon Faimalo (first year).

2021-2022 record: 19-6 (second in Region 12 with a 4-2 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 3A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Morgan , 45-42, in the 3A quarterfinals.



2022 offense: 54.5 ppg (No. 5 in 3A).

54.5 ppg (No. 5 in 3A). 2022 defense: 39.8 ppg (No. 2 in 3A).

Returning starters: None.

Key newcomers:



Makaila Peacock, PG, Sr.

Brielle Rowley, SF, Sr.

Alexia Mortensen, SG, Sr.

Sabrina West, C, Sr.

Aliya Lester, SG, Jr.

Coach comment: We don’t have a lot of Varsity experience coming into the year but it is a group of girls who have played together for a long time and work hard. Emery has a winning tradition and these girls have experienced it and look to carry that tradition on.

4. Canyon View Falcons

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Jaycee Barnhurst (sixth year).

2021-2022 record: 7-12 (fourth in Region 12 with a 1-5 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 3A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Layton Christian Acadeny, 57-56, in the 3A quarterfinals.



2022 offense: 38.4 ppg (No. 19 in 3A).

38.4 ppg (No. 19 in 3A). 2022 defense: 46.5 ppg (No. 9 in 3A).

Returning starters: Two.

Returning contributors:



Jayda Gleave, G, Sr.

Payton Lister, SF, Sr.

Maylee Spencer, G, So.

Key newcomers:

We have a ton of newcomers who will be a big part of our success. It isn’t fair to select just a few. Everyone will have to wait and find out what this Canyon View team is capable of this season.

Coach comment: We’re super excited for this season. We’re young — standing behind two fabulous senior leaders. With that youngness comes determination, grit and a drive to compete. We can’t wait to see what this season brings.

Region 13

1. Grantsville Cowboys

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Megan Vera (10th year).

2021-2022 record: 20-6 (second in Region 13 with a 8-2 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 3A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Layton Christian Academy, 43-40, in the 3A quarterfinals.



2022 offense: 59.9 ppg (No. 3 in 3A).

59.9 ppg (No. 3 in 3A). 2022 defense: 46.3 ppg (No. 7 in 3A).

Returning starters: Five.

Returning contributors:



Mckenzie Allen, PG, Sr.

Ellie Thomas, F, Sr.

Avery Allred, G, So.

Ryann Williams, G, Sr.

Maile Bartley, PF, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Kodee Williams, G, So.

Baylee Lowder, PG, So.

Coach comment: We return every one of our contributors from last year’s team that had no seniors. Our depth is deep and very talented and we expect to see a lot of girls contributing for us this year. This group does not lack varsity experience, with multiple girls starting their fourth season playing varsity. They’ve been put in an array of situations throughout their high school career and those situations are going to pay off for them this year. They’re ready to get after it and have a great year. I can’t wait to coach these amazing young women.

2. Morgan Trojans

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Sterling Mack (fifth year).

2021-2022 record: 18-8 (first in Region 13 with a 9-1 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 3A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Judge Memorial, 63-54, in the 3A semifinals.



2022 offense: 61.3 ppg (No. 2 in 3A).

61.3 ppg (No. 2 in 3A). 2022 defense: 51.3 ppg (No. 18 in 3A).

Returning starters: Three.

Returning contributors:



Elena Birkeland, G, Sr.

Emmory Morrell, G/F, Sr.

Alyvia Jaffa, C, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Mazzy Bailey, G, Sr.

Sarah Heywood, F/C, Sr.

Coach comment: Our approach to this season will be to focus on our individual attitude away from the court. If we can have a positive outlook on life away from the gym while being unselfish in this chaotic, confusing world, then there won’t be a problem playing this chaotic, confusing game called basketball. With that, the more we can consistently accept the hard, bad days and not quit, then we all will give ourselves a great chance to be successful as an individual and especially on a team. Life isn’t all about basketball but if we dig deep into the world of basketball then we will see that life has everything to do with basketball. Our individual approach to life away from the court will determine the outcome when on the court. Success comes after hard-work in the dictionary and of course in life. Our team motto this year is: M. A. D. E. = My Attitude Determines Everything!

3. Layton Christian Eagles

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Jarrod Hoagland (first year).

2021-2022 record: 17-8 (third in Region 13 with a 7-3 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 3A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Richfield, 43-39, in the 3A semifinals.

2022 offense: 57.5 ppg (No. 4 in 3A).

2022 defense: 47.2 ppg (No. 12 in 3A).

Returning starters: Three.

Returning contributors:



Bianca Silva, G, Sr.

Christina Bayle, G, Sr.

Mariana Cubero, G/F, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Marcella Leite, C, Sr.

Maria Carneiro, G, Sr.

Coach comment: Excited for the experience we have returning this season. The girls are hungry and have been working hard this off-season as we remember falling short of our goal last year. Some new additions to the team should make us very competitive in 3A and Region 13. A tough schedule awaits us but we are ready for the challenge.

4. Ogden Tigers

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Andy Blodgett (first year).

2021-2022 record: 7-17 (fifth in Region 13 with a 2-8 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 18 in 3A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Richfield, 55-45, in the 3A second round.



2022 offense: 44.7 ppg (No. 14 in 3A).

44.7 ppg (No. 14 in 3A). 2022 defense: 50.6 ppg (No. 17 in 3A).

Returning starters: Three.

Returning contributors:



Ashley Christensen, G, Sr.

Ajae Belliston, G, Sr.

Brynn Smith, G, Sr.

Donna Gonzalez, G, Sr.

Ellie Oliverson, G, Sr.

Zoey Franklin, G, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Ruth Larsen, G, Jr.

Salote Tonga, C, Fr.

Coach comment: Having six seniors brings plenty of leadership and experience to compete in a competitive region. Looking forward to witnessing them prove themselves game in and game out.

5. South Summit Wildcats

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Matt Mapstone (first year).

2021-2022 record: 9-15 (fourth in Region 13 with a 5-6 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 3A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Morgan, 80-61, in the 3A second round.



2022 offense: 48 ppg (No. 9 in 3A).

48 ppg (No. 9 in 3A). 2022 defense: 51.5 ppg (No. 19 in 3A).

Returning starters: One.

Returning contributors:



Emma Broadbent, F/C, So.

Key newcomers:



Mariah Bowen, PG, So.

Adri Fitzgerald, G/F, Jr.

Brittney Blazzard, C, Sr.

Coach comment: Very young group, but will compete.

6. Ben Lomond Scots

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Chelsye Saulsberry (fourth year).

2021-2022 record: 3-20 (sixth in Region 13 with a 0-11 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 20 in 3A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Delta, 52-29, in the 3A first round.



2022 offense: 27.4 ppg (No. 21 in 3A).

27.4 ppg (No. 21 in 3A). 2022 defense: 47.2 ppg (No. 11 in 3A).

Additional info not provided.

Region 14

1. Delta Rabbits

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Jordan Johnson (fifth year).

2021-2022 record: 9-13 (second in Region 14 with a 5-4 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 3A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Emery, 68-40, in the 3A second round.



2022 offense: 45.6 ppg (No. 12 in 3A).

45.6 ppg (No. 12 in 3A). 2022 defense: 46.7 ppg (No. 10 in 3A).

Returning starters: One.

Returning contributors:



Kate Smith, G, Sr.

Caitlin Allred, G, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Ebony Dodoo, G, Jr.

Aubree Finlinson, F, Jr.

Coach comment: Kate Smith will lead a young group of girls who are excited to prove themselves. They are excited to compete together and play as a team. We don’t have a lot of varsity experience returning but I do know this group of girls will play hard and they will play for one another.

2. North Sanpete Hawks

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Taylor Christensen (fifth year).

2021-2022 record: 4-16 (fifth in Region 14 with a 1-7 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 17 in 3A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Juan Diego, 53-44, in the 3A first round.



2022 offense: 39.3 ppg (No. 17 in 3A).

39.3 ppg (No. 17 in 3A). 2022 defense: 50.5 ppg (No. 16 in 3A).

Returning starters: Four.

Returning contributors:



Kortley Cook, PG, Sr.

Tylee Henrie, PF, Sr.

Emily Strait, SG, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Abby Huber, G, Sr.

Hallie Henrie, G, Jr.

Coach comment: I am really excited for this upcoming season, we only lost one senior from last year and feel like we have a chance to be a good basketball team.

3. Manti Templars

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Eric Watson (first year).

2021-2022 record: 11-10 (third in Region 14 with a 4-4 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 3A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Carbon, 44-39, in the 3A second round.



2022 offense: 46.5 ppg (No. 10 in 3A).

46.5 ppg (No. 10 in 3A). 2022 defense: 49 ppg (No. 15 in 3A).

Additional info not provided.

4. Juab Wasps

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Brady Welburn (third year).

2021-2022 record: 7-14 (fourth in Region 14 with a 3-5 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 15 in 3A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Ogden, 53-45, in the 3A first round.



2022 offense: 41.8 ppg (No. 16 in 3A).

41.8 ppg (No. 16 in 3A). 2022 defense: 46.3 ppg (No. 6 in 3A).

Returning starters: Four.

Returning contributors:



Avia Stowell, C, Sr.

Taylin Griffith, G, Sr.

Emmy Lovell, PG, Jr.

Ava Cuff, G, Jr.

Addison Hyatt, Jr.

Lucy Richards, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Sophomore class.

Coach comment: We are looking forward to this season. We have a young, yet experienced group. The girls have been working hard in the offseason and we look forward to seeing their hard work pay off. Excited to hoop.

5. Union Cougars

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Jessica Thayne (fifth year).

2021-2022 record: 12-14 (first in Region 14 with a 8-1 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 3A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Richfield, 49-37, in the 3A quarterfinals.



2022 offense: 45.5 ppg (No. 13 in 3A).

45.5 ppg (No. 13 in 3A). 2022 defense: 46.3 ppg (No. 7 in 3A).

Additional info not provided.

Region 15

1. Judge Memorial Bulldogs

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Josh Pike (fifth year).

2021-2022 record: 26-0 (first in Region 15 with a 8-0 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 3A.

2022 postseason: Beat Richfield, 43-37, in the 3A championship.



2022 offense: 70 ppg (No. 1 in 3A).

70 ppg (No. 1 in 3A). 2022 defense: 43 ppg (No. 4 in 3A).

Returning starters: Three.

Returning contributors:



Klowie Pike, G, Sr.

Nyandeng Deng, P, Sr.

Esther Analjok, G/P, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Elyah Ocampo, G, Fr.

Nevaeh Urry, G/P, Jr.

Jazzy Zenner, G/P, Fr.

Renati Hackley, P, Jr.

Makenna Gardner, G, Fr.

Achol Daw, P, So.

Rylie Vigil, G, Fr.

Bella Haile, P, So.

Coach comment: It will be fun. We have some big shoes to fill, but the returning starters have stepped up this off season. We will be young but energetic. This is a fun group, a mixture of older and younger girls that really get along.

2. Summit Academy Bears

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Josh Archuleta (fourth year).

2021-2022 record: 14-8 (second in Region 15 with a 5-3 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 3A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Union, 59-40, in the 3A second round.



2022 offense: 49.8 ppg (No. 7 in 3A).

49.8 ppg (No. 7 in 3A). 2022 defense: 48.9 ppg (No. 14 in 3A).

Returning starters: Two.

Returning contributors:



Lexis Taylor, P, Sr.

Regan Georgeson, P, Jr.

Destinee Flores, G, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Olivia Backus, G, Sr.

Harissa Ibrahimovic, P, Sr.

Coach comment: Looking forward to competing all 94 feet and shooting the lights each time we lace them up.

3. American Leadership Eagles

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Romaro Rogers (first year).

2021-2022 record: 12-13 (fourth in Region 15 with a 4-5 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 3A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Grantsville, 66-33, in the 3A second round.



2022 offense: 44.3 ppg (No. 15 in 3A).

44.3 ppg (No. 15 in 3A). 2022 defense: 45.7 ppg (No. 5 in 3A).

Additional info not provided.

4. Juan Diego Soaring Eagle

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Ashley McKray (sixth year).

2021-2022 record: 6-17 (third in Region 15 with a 4-4 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 16 in 3A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Judge Memorial, 70-33, in the 3A second round.



2022 offense: 38.8 ppg (No. 18 in 3A).

38.8 ppg (No. 18 in 3A). 2022 defense: 53.5 ppg (No. 20 in 3A).

Returning starters: Three.

Returning contributors:



Alynn Crooms, G, Sr.

Melissa Osmundson, F, Sr.

Jenna Butkovich, G, Sr.

Nyrvanah Crocket, F, Sr.

Annette Rodriguez, PG, Sr.

Brianna Aquilla, F, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Quincy Kegel, G, Fr.

Ariela Martinez, G, So.

Oliveria Eschmann, G, So.

Coach comment: We have six strong seniors this year that are ready to go, and some talented sophomores and freshmen that will be able to come in and make an impact right away for us.

5. Providence Hall Patriots

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Brittany Anderson (second year).

2021-2022 record: 5-16 (fifth in Region 15 with a 0-8 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 19 in 3A.

2022 postseason: Lost to American Leadership Academy, 45-39, in the 3A first round.



2022 offense: 32.9 ppg (No. 20 in 3A).

32.9 ppg (No. 20 in 3A). 2022 defense: 47.4 ppg (No. 13 in 3A).

Additional info not provided.

