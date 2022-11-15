Facebook Twitter
3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s loss to the New York Knicks

The Jazz lost a third straight game, a 118-111 defeat to the Knicks

By Sarah Todd Sarah Toddstodd@deseretnews.com
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) drives to the basketball against the New York Knicks in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The Utah Jazz lost a third straight game on Tuesday night, falling to 10-6 on the season after a 118-111 defeat by the New York Knicks at Vivint Arena.

Here are three keys that contributed to the loss:

  • Defensive rebounding has been a problem for the Jazz this season, and in particular, defending the action that comes after the other team gets an offensive rebound. That hurt the Jazz once again as the Knicks had 19 second-chance points.
  • A familiar foe, Jalen Brunson, did his best to remind Jazz fans of what he did against the team last year when he was with the Dallas Mavericks. This time, with the Knicks, he finished the night with 25 points, and a lot of them were pretty easily earned.
  • Fouls caught up with the Jazz with Kelly Olynyk, who was having an excellent night, reaching five fouls and needing to be bailed out by a coaches challenge on a call that would have seen him eliminated from competing. It wasn’t much better outside of Olynyk, and the Jazz paid for that with the Knicks getting into the bonus and earning 19 points at the free-throw line.
