3 keys to BYU’s win over Missouri State

BYU freshman guard Dallin Hall banked in a jumper with 1.4 seconds remaining to lift the Cougars to a 66-64 victory over Missouri State Wednesday night at the Marriott Center. BYU improved to 2-1 while the Bears dropped to 1-1.



Forward Noah Waterman led the Cougars in scoring, with 15 points. He went 5 of 6 from 3-point range. Spencer Johnson added 10 points and Atiki Ally Atiki snatched 11 rebounds.

BYU led by 10 points in the second half before Missouri State went on a 16-3 run. The Cougars went six minutes without a field goal during a stretch before a bucket by Ally Atiki.

BYU entered the night averaging 21.4 turnovers a game. The Cougars had 10 turnovers in the first half but only had three in the second half.