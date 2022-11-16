Facebook Twitter
3 keys to BYU’s win over Missouri State

Freshman guard Dallin Hall banked in a jumper with 1.4 seconds remaining to lift the Cougars to a 66-64 victory

Missouri State Bears forward Dawson Carper (33), Brigham Young Cougars forward Atiki Ally Atiki (4), Missouri State Bears forward Jonathan Mogbo (2) and Brigham Young Cougars forward Noah Waterman (0) fight for the ball during a men’s basketball game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

BYU freshman guard Dallin Hall banked in a jumper with 1.4 seconds remaining to lift the Cougars to a 66-64 victory over Missouri State Wednesday night at the Marriott Center. BYU improved to 2-1 while the Bears dropped to 1-1.

  • Forward Noah Waterman led the Cougars in scoring, with 15 points. He went 5 of 6 from 3-point range. Spencer Johnson added 10 points and Atiki Ally Atiki snatched 11 rebounds.
  • BYU led by 10 points in the second half before Missouri State went on a 16-3 run. The Cougars went six minutes without a field goal during a stretch before a bucket by Ally Atiki.
  • BYU entered the night averaging 21.4 turnovers a game. The Cougars had 10 turnovers in the first half but only had three in the second half. 

