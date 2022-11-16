Why billions of teens are at risk for hearing loss and how to prevent it

It’s one of those things that teens are growing up with now. Not the loud music — that’s been around since rock concerts began — but the constant stream of it that is easily accessible through personal devices.

A new study published by BMJ Global Health on Tuesday estimates 670 million to 1.35 billion teens and young adults are at risk for hearing loss from unsafe listening practices, such as on personal devices and in loud venues like clubs and concerts.

The world population reached 8 million people on Tuesday, per the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs.

That means that almost 17% of the population is at risk for some sort of hearing loss, just from unsafe practices alone. And that is preventable.

What are “unsafe listening practices?”

The World Health Organization has been working on reducing hearing loss since its global initiative, “Make Listening Safe,” started in 2015. Back then, 5% of the world population was experiencing hearing loss, per the group’s press release.

The BMJ study described unsafe listening practices as listening to loud volumes or certain frequencies for an extended period of time.

What are ways to reduce hearing loss?

WHO released a guide that provides recommendations for safe listening practices to reduce the risk of hearing loss.



Keep the volume as low as possible when listening to music.

Limit time around noisy activities at work or in leisure.

Pay attention to what levels you’re listening to on your devices and in noisy environments.

Which tech offers sound measurement capability?

Smart devices today can detect dangerously loud sounds in an environment and through headphones.

Apple offers a “Noise App” on devices such as the Apple Watch to notify users if they are in danger from loud music and/or noise in the area. Activating it can help users be aware and pay attention to unsafe sound levels.

The Google Play store offers a similar free app called “Decibel Alert Lite.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends this “NIOSH Sound Level Meter App.”

