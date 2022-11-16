Facebook Twitter
A look at the uniforms Utah and Oregon will wear in key Pac-12 showdown

By Joe Coles Joe Colesjcoles@deseretnews.com
Utah Utes wide receiver Devaughn Vele, wearing white, tries to push Florida Gators long snapper Marco Ortiz as Utah and Florida play.

Utah Utes wide receiver Devaughn Vele (17) tries to push Florida Gators long snapper Marco Ortiz (45) as Utah and Florida play in Gainesvillle, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

No. 10 Utah and No. 12 Oregon meet on Saturday at Autzen Stadium (8:30 p.m., MST, ESPN) in a pivotal matchup with Pac-12 title game implications.

For both teams, it’s simple — the team that wins both of their next two games punches their ticket to the Pac-12 championship game.

Here’s what both teams will be wearing in the key matchup between the Utes and the Ducks.

Utah will wear their all-white throwback uniforms, featuring an “interlocking UU” helmet, white jersey with red numbers and white pants.

The Utes have worn this uniform combination once this season, in a Week 1 loss to Florida.

Oregon will be wearing white helmets with green wings, green uniforms with yellow numbers and white pants.

