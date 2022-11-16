A look at the uniforms Utah and Oregon will wear in key Pac-12 showdown

No. 10 Utah and No. 12 Oregon meet on Saturday at Autzen Stadium (8:30 p.m., MST, ESPN) in a pivotal matchup with Pac-12 title game implications.
For both teams, it’s simple — the team that wins both of their next two games punches their ticket to the Pac-12 championship game.
Here’s what both teams will be wearing in the key matchup between the Utes and the Ducks.
Utah will wear their all-white throwback uniforms, featuring an “interlocking UU” helmet, white jersey with red numbers and white pants.
The Utes have worn this uniform combination once this season, in a Week 1 loss to Florida.
Oregon will be wearing white helmets with green wings, green uniforms with yellow numbers and white pants.
𝐎𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐨𝐧 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥: 𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝟏𝟏 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦 ✅#GoDucks x #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/wFVp6vIyJz— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) November 17, 2022