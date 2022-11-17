‘Great British Baking Show: Holidays’ comes to Netflix in November. Here’s what to know

“The Great British Baking Show: Holidays” will return for a fifth season. The holiday edition of TV’s kindest competition will be available to stream on Netflix on Friday, Nov. 18.

How is the holiday special different than a regular season?

The holiday special is only two episodes long, rather than a full season. The episodes are each two hours long, and the baking competitions are holiday-themed. Like past years, Season 5 will have one episode dedicated to Christmas and one for New Year’s Eve.

On last year’s special, contestants baked fruit crumbles, Christmas puddings and mini panettones — a traditional European Christmas dessert.

According to Paul Hollywood, known for his hard-core judging, he tries to lighten up on his criticism for the holiday special. “Will I be as tough on judging? Not really. It’s Christmas, isn’t it?” Hollywood says in the trailer.

Who will the contestants be?

This year, the holiday competition will feature celebrities and bakers from past seasons.

In the Christmas special, stars from the series “It’s a Sin” will put their baking skills to the test. Olly Alexander, Nathaniel Curtis, Lydia West and Shaun Dooley from the drama will compete.

Fan-favorite bakers from past seasons will return to the tent to compete in the New Year’s Eve special. Returning for a second chance to win the coveted plate will be 2018 runner-up Kim Joy and Jon, as well as 2020 stars Hermine and Rowan.

Will there be the same hosts and judges?

Yes, Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood will judge the competition. Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding will return as hosts.