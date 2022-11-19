Facebook Twitter
Saturday, November 19, 2022 | 
High School Football Sports High School Sports

High school football: Lehi embodied ‘Friday Night Lights’ with a dramatic season and climactic finish

Lehi was the epitome of “Friday Night Lights” in its first-ever undefeated season in school history.

By Matthew Harris
SHARE High school football: Lehi embodied ‘Friday Night Lights’ with a dramatic season and climactic finish
Lehi’s football team runs into the stands

Lehi’s football team runs into the stands after beating Timpview in the 5A state championship game at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Jackson Brousseau didn’t see the catch that won him his second-straight state championship.

He took a shot from a defender as he threw, and as he lay on the ground, he heard the Lehi fans erupt into pandemonium.

After the game, the senior quarterback and Colorado State commit stood before a throng of reporters with a cut on his chin and a beaming smile on his face. It was one of several times that he and the Pioneers had been in this position this year.

On Friday afternoon, Brousseau and the Lehi Pioneers pulled off their fourth come-from-behind win of the 2022 season, securing the 5A state championship with a walk-off 25-yard touchdown pass from Brousseau to senior receiver Kolton Tanner to win it in a thrilling and unforgettable triple-overtime game against Timpview, 29-23.

Six floors above the field in the press box, jokes about the fictional Dillon Panthers from the TV show “Friday Night Lights” floated around the room, referencing that team’s penchant for super-climactic finishes.

And that’s what the Pioneers showed in their first-ever undefeated season in school history. They were the epitome of “Friday Night Lights.”

“That’s how our team is,” Brousseau said. “We always go down and come back, come back, come back … I knew our team would never give up, they would just keep coming back. It was just a matter of time before the ball swung our way.”

merlin_2950949.jpg

Lehi’s Kolton Tanner catches a pass and scores in overtime against Timpview in the 5A state championship game at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
1 of 17
Lehi’s football team runs into the stands

Lehi’s football team runs into the stands after beating Timpview in the 5A state championship game at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
2 of 17
Lehi ’s Jace John hoists up the team’s trophy

Lehi’s Jace John (7) hoists up the team’s trophy after beating Timpview in overtime by a score of 29-23 in the 5A state championship game at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
3 of 17
merlin_2950951.jpg

Lehi’s Kolton Tanner catches a pass and scores in overtime against Timpview in the 5A state championship game at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
4 of 17
merlin_2951095.jpg

Lehi’s Carson Gonzalez runs into the end zone to score against Timpview in the 5A state championship game at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
5 of 17
merlin_2951087.jpg

Lehi’s QB Jackson Brousseau runs the ball past Timpview’s Spencer Fano in the 5A state championship game at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
6 of 17
merlin_2951091.jpg

Lehi’s Kadiyon Sweat breaks up a pass intended for Timpview’s Micah Beckstead in the 5A state championship game at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
7 of 17
merlin_2950953.jpg

Lehi’s Kolton Tanner catches a pass and scores in overtime against Timpview in the 5A state championship game at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
8 of 17
merlin_2951073.jpg

Timpview’s Jared Esplin goes to the ground in frustration after Lehi blocked a pass intended for him in the 5A state championship game at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
9 of 17
merlin_2951075.jpg

Lehi and Timpview compete in the 5A state championship game at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
10 of 17
merlin_2951077.jpg

Lehi and Timpview compete in the 5A state championship game at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
11 of 17
merlin_2951079.jpg

Lehi and Timpview compete in the 5A state championship game at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
12 of 17
merlin_2951081.jpg

Lehi and Timpview compete in the 5A state championship game at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
13 of 17
merlin_2951083.jpg

Lehi and Timpview compete in the 5A state championship game at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
14 of 17
merlin_2951085.jpg

Lehi and Timpview compete in the 5A state championship game at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
15 of 17
merlin_2951089.jpg

Lehi’s Nathan Anderegg intercepts a pass intended for Timpview’s Isaiah Vaea in the 5A state championship game at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
16 of 17
merlin_2951093.jpg

Lehi’s QB Jackson Brousseau passes in the 5A state championship game against Timpview at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
17 of 17
merlin_2950949.jpg
Lehi’s football team runs into the stands
Lehi ’s Jace John hoists up the team’s trophy
merlin_2950951.jpg
merlin_2951095.jpg
merlin_2951087.jpg
merlin_2951091.jpg
merlin_2950953.jpg
merlin_2951073.jpg
merlin_2951075.jpg
merlin_2951077.jpg
merlin_2951079.jpg
merlin_2951081.jpg
merlin_2951083.jpg
merlin_2951085.jpg
merlin_2951089.jpg
merlin_2951093.jpg

For as many times as the Pioneers dominated opponents (seven shutouts in a 14-0 season), other games they won were as climactic as an Emmy-winning TV show.

In Week 5, they were down, 24-0, to 6A Corner Canyon. They then scored the final 25 points of the game and won with a fourth-quarter touchdown pass from Brousseau to Jace John.

In Week 9, they were down, 24-21, to these same Timpview Thunderbirds with four minutes left in the game. In what turned out to be a massive foreshadowing, Brousseau found Tanner for 15 yards and the go-ahead score with less than two minutes remaining.

In the 5A quarterfinals, Box Elder had the Pioneers up against a wall with a 21-14 lead and exactly six minutes to go. Instead of Brousseau, senior running back Carson Gonzalez punched in two touchdowns in just a minute and a half to advance to the semis.

And in the championship, in a third OT period, nearly an hour after the regulation had ended, after Lehi had already escaped almost certain doom when both teams went scoreless in the prior period, Brousseau delivered a killshot to end the game.

“This city, this town, they’ve always helped me out,” Brousseau said, “so I just had to make my throw and do my job.”

After this season, Lehi coach Ed Larson might have to change his name to Eric Taylor.

“It was quintessential football,” Larson said. “My gosh, it was back and forth, defenses making stands, offenses making plays … It’s gutted out. Don’t look at the scoreboard, play every down as hard as you can, and let the chips fall where they may.”

Next Up In Sports
No. 6 Kansas outlasts Southern Utah 82-76
Lauri Markkanen’s career night vs. Suns ends Jazz’s losing streak
High school football: Lehi pulls off ‘unbelievable’ triple-overtime win over Timpview, 29-23, to win 5A state title
Rudy Gay sidelined with hand sprain, clearing the way for Simone Fontecchio
Here’s how Utah can punch its ticket to the Pac-12 championship game
3 keys to the Utah’s Jazz’s 134-133 win over the Phoenix Suns