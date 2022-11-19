Booking holiday flights? These airports were ranked as the worst in the country

To rank the best and worst airports in the United States for the year 2022, The Wall Street Journal traveled through the airport experience in each airport, all the way from booking a flight to buying a bottle of water and booking an Uber from the airport to the city center. Based on the ease — or lack thereof — of this process, the Wall Street Journal ranked the country’s 50 busiest airports, placing them into two size categories: large and midsize.

Salt Lake City: The long walk — nearly a mile — from the Salt Lake City International Airport’s B gates has been a hot topic since the new airport was completed in 2020. However, despite the trek, the Salt Lake City airport ranked at No. 8 for the best midsize airports in the country.

The Wall Street Journal gave Salt Lake’s airport an overall score of 62/100, scoring 67 in reliability, 49 in value and 55 in convenience. For the most part, flights out of Salt Lake City arrive and depart on time, with a flight cancellation rate of 1%. As for average walking distance, the airport comes in at 4,370 feet.

Methodology: The airports were ranked based on their scoring out of 100 in three main categories: reliability, convenience and value, with 19 subcategories within each of the categories, such as on-time arrivals and departures, delays, cancellations, Transportation Security Administration wait times, price of bottled water and more.

Rankings: Based off of the Wall Street Journal’s criteria, here are the worst large and midsize airports in the United States for 2022.

Worst airports in the U.S.

Worst large U.S. airports (ranked low to high):



Newark. New York JFK. Fort Lauderdale. Dallas/Fort Worth. Miami. Orlando. Chicago. Philadelphia. Boston. Denver.

Worst midsize U.S. airports (ranked low to high):



San Juan. New York LaGuardia. Washington Reagan. Cleveland. Austin. Dallas Love. Baltimore. New Orleans. Nashville. Cincinnati.

Best airports in the U.S.

Best midsize U.S. airports (ranked high to low):



Sacramento. San Diego. San Jose. San Antonio. Portland. Honolulu. Tampa. Salt Lake City. Santa Ana. Oakland.

Best large U.S. airports (ranked high to low):

