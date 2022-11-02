Why ‘The Masked Singer’ isn’t airing tonight

Fans of “The Masked Singer” will have to wait a little longer to see mystery performers reveal themselves on the show.

Why isn’t ‘The Masked Singer’ on tonight?

The reality competition show will not air during its usual time slot Wednesday, Nov. 2, due to the MLB World Series, PennLive.com has reported. Game 4 of the Philadelphia Phillies/Houston Astros series begins at 6 p.m. MDT.

Earlier in the season, an Andrew Lloyd Webber themed episode of “The Masked Singer” was delayed due to the Major League Baseball playoffs, the Deseret News reported.

When will ‘The Masked Singer’ 2022 air again?

“The Masked Singer” will return to Fox on Sunday, Nov. 6, for a ’90s-themed night, with two new acts going up against the Lambs, who were declared the winner of last week’s Muppets themed episode, per Newsweek. The two new competitors are Walrus and Milkshake, according to PennLive.com.

The new episode will air 7 p.m. MDT. It will mark the show’s 100th episode, according to Newsweek. Fans can also catch the Muppets episode beforehand at 6 p.m.

So far this season, “The Masked Singer” has revealed a number of performers — including “Star Trek” legend William Shatner and “The Brady Bunch” brothers Barry Williams, Christopher Knight and Mike Lookinland.

“It was thrilling to be together performing,” Williams, who played the oldest brother Greg Brady, said after getting unveiled, per Today. “We haven’t performed together like this since, well, the ‘Brady’ days, originally. So being here was such fun, we could dance with such abandon, and this audience has been just terrific.”

One act, the Harp, has already made it to the semifinal round. Although the Harp’s identity has not yet been revealed, fans widely speculate the person behind the costume to be actress Amber Riley, the Deseret News reported.