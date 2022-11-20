Facebook Twitter
These are the most popular dog names of 2022

By Hannah Murdock Hannah Murdock
Pugs Dorothy and Albert wait backstage prior to competition in the 131st Westminster dog show.

Have you ever wondered how common your pet’s name is? Now you can see if your dog’s name is popular, thanks to a new report from Rover.

Using its database of “over a million pet parents,” the online marketplace for pet services released its yearly report of the most popular dog names in the United States divided by boy and girl dog names.

“Max” remains the most popular boy dog name, as it has for the past 10 years. Meanwhile, “Bella” has consistently been on the top of the list for girl dogs, but this year, “Luna” took the lead.

Rover also included a list of the top 10 trending dog names of the year, which included some untraditional dog names, such as “Beige.”

Most common boy dog names

  1. Max.
  2. Charlie.
  3. Cooper.
  4. Milo.
  5. Buddy.
  6. Rocky.
  7. Bear.
  8. Teddy.
  9. Duke.
  10. Leo.

Most common girl dog names

  1. Luna.
  2. Bella.
  3. Daisy.
  4. Lucy.
  5. Lily.
  6. Zoe.
  7. Lola.
  8. Sadie.
  9. Bailey.
  10. Stella.

Top trending dog names

  1. Fezco.
  2. Cassini.
  3. Mossberg.
  4. Mirabel.
  5. Kyna.
  6. Mommy.
  7. Monka.
  8. Tohru.
  9. Frederico.
  10. Beige.

