Indonesia earthquake kills at least 162, hundreds more injured

At least 162 people were killed and hundreds more were injured on Monday after an earthquake shook Indonesia’s main island of Java, The New York Times reported.

The 5.6 magnitude quake was centered near the town of Cianjur in West Java, at a depth of 10km, reports the U.S. Geological Survey.

According to the Times, many residents had difficulty reaching the main hospital in Cianjur, due to infrastructure damages. The hospital experienced damages and electrical outages as well. Most individuals arrived at the hospital on the back on motorbikes, because ambulances and other vehicles were unable to navigate through the crumbled streets.

“In Cianjur Regency alone there were 2,272 damaged houses, 1 Islamic boarding school unit was heavily damaged, 1 Cianjur Hospital was slightly damaged, 4 government buildings were damaged, 3 educational facilities were damaged, 1 worship facility was damaged,” the country’s National Disaster Management Agency reported.

Outside of Cianjur, hundreds more homes and buildings were collapsed or damaged. The death toll is expected to rise, as it is likely many people are trapped beneath damaged buildings or in landslides.

“There are residents trapped in isolated places,” said Ridwan Kamil, West Java’s governor, “so we are under the assumption that the number of injured and deaths will rise with time.”

Following the quake, residents began digging immediately, trying to uncover victims trapped beneath the rubble. Rescuers are working into the night trying to recover people thought to still be trapped under buildings, reports the BBC.

“The majority who died were hit by buildings. Some were hit on the head,” said Herman Suherman, a government official in the Cianjur regency, The Washington Post reported. “All you can hear here is ambulance sirens everywhere.”

According to The New York Times, emergency workers are treating the injured outside the hospital on stretchers and in available open spaces. The Indonesian government set up tents outside the hospital to shelter and care for the injured.

The emergency workers are starting with the highest priority cases, as the numbers of those in need of help grows rapidly. The tents and hospital are reportedly occupied at capacity already. Many of the victims are women and children because they were more likely to be inside while the men worked outside, according to the Times.

There have already been at least 25 aftershocks, but there is no risk of a tsunami, per CNN.

Indonesia is in the ‘Ring of Fire’

Indonesia is not a stranger to earthquakes. The country sits on the “Ring of Fire,” a band around the Pacific Ocean known for volcanic activity and setting off frequent earthquakes. It is one of the most seismically active places on earth, reports CNN.

The Monday earthquake is another disaster in a series of earthquakes already experienced by the area in the past couple of years, per The New York Times.

In February, a 6.2 magnitude quake killed at least 25 people and injured hundreds more in the West Sumatra province. During January 2021, more than 100 people were killed and thousands were injured by a 6.2 magnitude quake in West Sulawesi province.

One of the most destructive earthquakes to hit Indonesia was in December 2004. An earthquake off the coast of Sumatra island in northern Indonesia set off a tsunami. Almost 230,000 people were killed, over half of which were in Indonesia.