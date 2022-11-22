Here’s where Utah placed in this week’s College Football Playoff rankings

Utah is ranked at No. 14 in the second-to-last College Football Playoff rankings of the season, falling four spots from its No. 10 ranking last week. The Utes were ranked No. 14 in both the Associated Press poll and the coaches poll on Sunday.

The Utes hold a 8-3 record (6-2 in Pac-12 play) following a loss at now-No. 9 Oregon.

Including Utah, six Pac-12 teams appeared this week’s CFP rankings — No. 6 USC, No. 9 Oregon, No. 13 Washington, No. 18 UCLA and No. 21 Oregon State.

The Utes have wins over two ranked teams, No. 6 USC and No. 21 Oregon State, and two losses to two ranked teams, No. 9 Oregon and No. 18 UCLA.

The top six teams in this week’s CFP rankings were No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan, No. 4 TCU, No. 5 LSU and No. 6 USC.

USC’s No. 6 ranking means the Trojans should be in the College Football Playoff if the Trojans beat No. 15 Notre Dame in the season finale and win the Pac-12 championship.

Ohio State and Michigan play each other this week for the right to go to the Big Ten championship game, while Georgia and LSU will play in the SEC championship game.

College Football Playoff Rankings (Nov. 22)

1. Georgia 11-0

2. Ohio State 11-0

3. Michigan 11-0

4. TCU 11-0

5. LSU 9-2

6. USC 10-1

7. Alabama 9-2

8. Clemson 10-1

9. Oregon 9-2

10. Tennessee 9-2

11. Penn State 9-2

12. Kansas State 8-3

13. Washington 9-2

14. Utah 8-3

15. Notre Dame 8-3

16. Florida State 8-3

17. North Carolina 9-2

18. UCLA 8-3

19. Tulane 9-2

20. Mississippi 8-3

21. Oregon State 8-3

22. UCF 8-3

23. Texas 7-4

24. Cincinnati 9-2

25. Louisville 7-4

