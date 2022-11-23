Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, November 23, 2022 | 
Which stores will be closed on Thanksgiving? Which will be open?

Walmart started closing its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic, and has decided to continue closing for the holiday

By Sarah Gambles Sarah Gamblessgambles@deseretnews.com
AP22326709308301.jpg

Signs advertise deals and low prices at a Walmart in Secaucus, N.J., Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. After last year’s holiday season of skimpy discounts, American are seeing price cuts across the board for the holiday period that started a few days earlier in October than last year.

Seth Wenig, Associated Press

It feels like Black Friday shopping kept crawling closer to Thanksgiving, but some stores are saying no more and keeping Black Friday for shopping, Thanksgiving for family time.

One reason for the shift started during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 when many people were not interested in going out in public to shop. Walmart started the trend that year, and Target and many others followed after and closed for the holiday the following year, according to Business Insider.

“We’ll be closed again on Thanksgiving,” Walmart CEO John Furner said on the “Today” show. “Fortunately, all of our associates will be able to spend time with their loved ones this year.”

Here are some of the larger retailers that will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday, per CBS News:

  • Apple stores.
  • Bed Bath & Beyond.
  • Best Buy.
  • Costco.
  • Dick’s Sporting Goods.
  • Dillard’s.
  • Home Depot.
  • Ikea.
  • J.C. Penney.
  • Kohl’s.
  • Lowe’s.
  • Macy’s.
  • Marshalls.
  • Nordstrom.
  • Petco.
  • Petsmart.
  • Sam’s Club.
  • Sephora.
  • Target.
  • TJ Maxx.
  • Trader Joes’s.
  • Ulta.
  • Walmart.

Here are some of the chains that will be open on Thanksgiving, as reported by Axios:

  • Albertsons — Hours change depending on store.
  • The Fresh Market — Open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Kroger — Open until 4 p.m.
  • Safeway — Hours vary depending on the store.
  • Sprouts Farmers Market — Open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Whole Foods Market — Open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

