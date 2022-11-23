Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, November 23, 2022 | 
Business U.S. & World World & Nation

Here’s why protests broke out in a Chinese iPhone factory

Foxconn promised higher pay for workers and then workers claimed those wages dropped when they showed up to work

By Madison Selcho Madison Selcho
SHARE Here’s why protests broke out in a Chinese iPhone factory
Workers line up to get tested for COVID-19 at the Foxconn factory in Wuhan in central China’s Hubei province.

Workers line up to get tested for COVID-19 at the Foxconn factory in Wuhan in central China’s Hubei province on Aug. 5, 2021. Employees at the world’s biggest Apple iPhone factory have been beaten and detained in protests over contract disputes amid anti-virus controls, according to employees and videos posted on social media Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. Videos on Chinese social media that said they were filmed at the factory in the central city of Zhengzhou showed thousands of people in masks facing rows of police in white protective suits with plastic riot shields.

Chinatopix via Associated Press

Hundreds of workers have recently marched in protest against the world’s biggest iPhone factory in China.

The BBC reported that there are multiple videos on social media of protesters dressed in hazmat suits protesting against the business.

The protests escalated in violence as protesters were seen smashing windows and surveillance cameras in social media videos that captured the event, according to Reuters.

Related

Why are people protesting?

The ruling Communist Party in China has been working to combat the recent outbreaks of COVID-19 without completely shutting down businesses. The strategy in the works at the moment is called “closed-loop management,” where the workers live in the factory and don’t have contact with anyone outside, according to The Associated Press.

An employee of Foxconn, Li Sanshan, said Foxconn had offered to pay more in order to bring workers to the factory during the virus’s new surge. But, when workers who had traveled a long way to take the jobs realized that the company had changed its mind about the higher pay, they began to protest.

“Foxconn released very tempting recruiting offers, and workers from all parts of the country came, only to find they were being made fools of,” Sanshan said.

NBC News reported that Apple had issued a warning prior to the protests that it had temporarily reduced its iPhone 14 production due to the COVID-19 restrictions at the assembly plant.

When it became apparent that Foxconn was planning to push back their bonus payments, the workers began to protest chanting, “Give us our pay,” according to Fox Business.

Related

Why does it matter?

Foxconn is reported to be struggling at the moment to fulfill iPhone 14 orders.

Aiden Chau of China Labour Bulletin, a Hong Kong-based advocacy group, wrote in an email, “It’s now evident that closed-loop production in Foxconn only helps in preventing Covid from spreading to the city, but does nothing (if not make it even worse) for the workers in the factory.”

Fox Business reported that Foxconn assembles more technology for Apple than any other place in the world and is the main subcontractor for the tech company in China.

Related

How did Foxconn respond?

The Guardian reported that Foxconn released a statement, saying it had “fulfilled its payment contracts and that reports of infected staff living on campus with new recruits were untrue.”

The company wrote, “Regarding any violence, the company will continue to communicate with employees and the government to prevent similar incidents from happening again.”

Next Up In Business
Which stores will be closed on Thanksgiving? Which will be open?
HP to cut 6,000 jobs. Here is a list of all major tech layoffs in November
How much do you know about World Cup soccer? Domo’s tracker has you covered
NYT spent about a year investigating the sports betting industry. Here’s what it found
As Elon Musk fiddles with Twitter, Tesla stock tanking and on track for worst year ever
Larry H. Miller Company acquires majority stake of Utah ‘dirty soda’ chain Swig