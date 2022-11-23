Hundreds of workers have recently marched in protest against the world’s biggest iPhone factory in China.

The BBC reported that there are multiple videos on social media of protesters dressed in hazmat suits protesting against the business.

The protests escalated in violence as protesters were seen smashing windows and surveillance cameras in social media videos that captured the event, according to Reuters.

Why are people protesting?

The ruling Communist Party in China has been working to combat the recent outbreaks of COVID-19 without completely shutting down businesses. The strategy in the works at the moment is called “closed-loop management,” where the workers live in the factory and don’t have contact with anyone outside, according to The Associated Press.

An employee of Foxconn, Li Sanshan, said Foxconn had offered to pay more in order to bring workers to the factory during the virus’s new surge. But, when workers who had traveled a long way to take the jobs realized that the company had changed its mind about the higher pay, they began to protest.

“Foxconn released very tempting recruiting offers, and workers from all parts of the country came, only to find they were being made fools of,” Sanshan said.

NBC News reported that Apple had issued a warning prior to the protests that it had temporarily reduced its iPhone 14 production due to the COVID-19 restrictions at the assembly plant.

When it became apparent that Foxconn was planning to push back their bonus payments, the workers began to protest chanting, “Give us our pay,” according to Fox Business.

Related Iran government escalates punishment for protesters as death toll climbs to 300

Why does it matter?

Foxconn is reported to be struggling at the moment to fulfill iPhone 14 orders.

Aiden Chau of China Labour Bulletin, a Hong Kong-based advocacy group, wrote in an email, “It’s now evident that closed-loop production in Foxconn only helps in preventing Covid from spreading to the city, but does nothing (if not make it even worse) for the workers in the factory.”

Fox Business reported that Foxconn assembles more technology for Apple than any other place in the world and is the main subcontractor for the tech company in China.

Related Thousands of Brazilians are still protesting election result

How did Foxconn respond?

The Guardian reported that Foxconn released a statement, saying it had “fulfilled its payment contracts and that reports of infected staff living on campus with new recruits were untrue.”

The company wrote, “Regarding any violence, the company will continue to communicate with employees and the government to prevent similar incidents from happening again.”