Why a marketing exec has her daughter make a PowerPoint to defend her Christmas wish list

Have you ever thought about why your children want a certain Christmas present?

Bozoma Saint John, the chief marketing executive of Netflix, wanted to make the holidays more meaningful by adding a “why” behind presents during the Christmas season. So she has her daughter present a PowerPoint presentation, as reported by Today.

“There’s no ‘just because I want it,’” Saint John told Today. “She had to have a good rationale for why she wanted the thing she wanted. It feels very natural to her because she’s been doing this for so long. It’s not new to her. You don’t want to go through life just collecting stuff. You want to think about the long term.”

The exec says that by having her daughter Lael, 13, present the “why” behind her gifts, she’s teaching her to “present (her) perspectives and convince (her) audience to agree to the asks,” as she wrote on her Instagram post and LinkedIn post from Nov. 22.

The post on both platforms received lots of praise for Saint John’s parenting and Lael’s presentation skills.

In the video Saint John posted, Lael said that she wanted makeup, clothes and shoes for Christmas.

Her reasoning?

The makeup is for her to start practicing with different products and brands so she can become a makeup artist and have her own makeup company one day.

One commenter, chief marketing officer of GoFundMe Musa Tariq said, “Only a matter of time before we’re all working for Lael.”

Clothes would allow her to be “a trendsetter instead of a trend follower,” which she notes isn’t a bad thing, but either way, she’ll “kill each and every look.”

And finally, the shoes that would increase her “flyness.” But, Saint John was quick to point out a flaw in her plan. The last sentence of Lael’s proposal said that she would “clean and cherish these shoes forever,” which hasn’t been the case with her Nike Airforce 1 shoes, according to her mom.

“And so as has been our tradition … Lael has presented her list,” Saint John said in the post. “Now we’ll see if she will get her audience to buy into her ideas … literally.”

By making a more intentional Christmas list, parent(s) and child connect over the “why” of their presents and can learn skills like presenting and arguing their case.