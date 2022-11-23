Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, November 23, 2022 | 
Television Entertainment

Who won ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 31?

The winner isn’t a surprise for those who are fans of the show

By Gitanjali Poonia Gitanjali Pooniagpoonia@deseretnews.com
The trophy for the winner of Season 31 of “Dancing with the Stars.”

Disney

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio stayed pretty much on top during the entire season of “Dancing with the Stars.”

This is why her winning the competition comes as no surprise. Working with professional dancer Mark Ballas, the duo beat other celebrities including Wayne Brady, Gabby Windey and Shangela.

In an interview with “Good Morning America,” the champion couple talked about their experience and their big win.

“I think for me, I really just gave everything I had to this journey and I got so much out of it, whether it’s confidence in my dancing, new friends, you know, memories that I’ll remember forever,” D’Amelio said, per the report.

Meanwhile, Ballas said he had a great time working with D’Amelio, who he said is now a friend to him. “And also to be on the floor with all my comrades, I’ve grown up with all of them. I loved it. I had a really beautiful time,” he added.

Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas&nbsp;holding their trophies.

Disney
Wayne Brady and Witney Carson in “Dancing with the Stars” season 31.

Disney
Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy in “Dancing with the Stars” season 31.

Disney
Shangela and Gleb Savchenko in “Dancing with the Stars” season 31.

Disney
Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas in “Dancing with the Stars” season 31.

Disney
Shangela and Gleb Savchenko in “Dancing with the Stars” season 31.

Disney
Wayne Brady and Witney Carson in “Dancing with the Stars” season 31.

Disney
Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas&nbsp;in “Dancing with the Stars” season 31.

Disney
Each of the finalists performed twice. Here’s what the scores came down to, per Us Weekly.

  • Shangela and Gleb Savchenko

Scores: 36 out of 40.

Songs: “Queen Bee” by Rochelle Diamante and “Survivor/Call Me Mother” by Destiny’s Child and RuPaul.

  • Wayne Brady and Witney Carson

Scores: 36 out of 40.

Songs: “(Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher and Higher” by Jackie Wilson and “Get Up/24K Magic” by Ciara ft. Chamillionaire and Bruno Mars.

  • Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas (winner)

Scores: 40 out of 40.

Songs: “Grown” by Little Mix and “Us Again” by Pinar Toprak.

  • Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy (runner-up)

Scores: 40 out of 40.

Songs: “I Like It (Like That)” by Pete Rodriguez and “Cell Block Tango” from Chicago.

