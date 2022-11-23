Stowaway cat’s plans foiled by airport TSA

A would-be feline Delta passenger was removed from the JFK airport earlier this month, when TSA discovered the stowaway hidden in the suitcase of another passenger shortly before takeoff.

“Smells” the orange tabby was discovered at the John F. Kennedy International Airport the morning of Nov. 16, according to the New York Post. Transportation Security Administration officers reportedly found the tabby in a New York traveler’s checked bag, Smells’ silhouette lighting up on the x-ray scanner.

Pictures from the TSA show orange fur poking through the bag’s zipper, revealing the sneaky stowaway. The traveler — whose bag Smells was discovered in — told TSA agents that not only was he unaware of the tabby’s attempt at free airfare, but that Smells isn’t even his cat.

This photo provided by Transportation Security Administration shows a cat stuck in a checked bag going through security at John F. Kennedy airport on Nov. 16, 2022 in New York. The stowaway cat, identified as “Smells,” was returned to its owner. The cat’s owner said that Smells must have crawled into the suitcase of a visiting friend. She didn’t know her tabby was missing until airport officials reached her. Transportation Security Administration via Associated Press

Lisa Farbstein of TSA Public Affairs said in a statement that the traveler claimed the cat belonged to another member of the household. TSA agents had been “shocked” to find Smells in the suitcase and proceeded to call Delta Airlines. The traveler was contacted and pulled from the flight, Farbstein told The Washington Post.

Farbstein confirmed to The Washington Post that Smells was safely returned home. While the traveler did miss his flight due to the cat’s antics, he was able to reschedule for a flight the following day.

“On the bright side, the cat’s out of the bag and safely back home,” Farbstein said in the statement. “The X-ray machine is this cat’s new best friend!”

The New York Post spoke with Smells’ owner, identified only as Alix to protect her privacy. She was unaware of the tabby’s travel plans. She claimed that JFK airport TSA had contacted her about Smells, asking if she wanted to press charges or if the traveler — a houseguest of hers — had a motive to catnap Smells and head for Orlando.

“Our cats really like to check out bags and boxes and apparently one of them climbed into his suitcase,” Alix said, claiming it had been a misunderstanding. She had guessed that Smells stowed away in their guest’s suitcase while she was at work, according to the New York Post.

Alix’s fiancé rushed to the airport to rescue the tabby after Alix received the call from the TSA. When they arrived, however, Smells was surprisingly unfazed by his airport excursion.

“I was worried he’d be freaked out but he wasn’t even meowing on the way back,” Alix said. “I went to give him some extra treats and he acted like nothing had happened.”

