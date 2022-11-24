FaithChurch of Jesus ChristVideo: President Nelson’s #GiveThanks invitation still has power, relevance 2 years later. Watch his message againGratitude is ‘a fast-acting, long-lasting spiritual remedy,’ President Russell M. Nelson promised in November 2020Published: Nov 24, 2022, 8:32 a.m. MSTView CommentsSharePresident Russell M. Nelson records a video message on the healing power of gratitude, which was shared on social media on Nov. 20, 2020. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints By Church News