University of Idaho offers remote option as homicides remain unsolved

On Thursday, University of Idaho President Scott Green announced that university students would have the option to stay in person or opt for remote learning as the four homicides remain unsolved.

According to Fox News, Green said in a video posted to the university Facebook page on Thursday, “Some are not comfortable being back in Moscow until a suspect is in custody. Others are asking for in-person classes and the structure that life on campus brings. To meet the needs of all of our students, we have asked our faculty to work with each student to complete the semester either in-person or remotely.”

This month, authorities found four University of Idaho students dead in a home near the Moscow campus. The four students were identified as Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Kaylee Goncalves. So far, the police have not identified any suspects.

The four homicides shocked the small town of Moscow, which has a population just shy of 26,000 and has rarely seen homicides. The last murder in the town was in 2015.

According to CNN, investigators have collected 103 pieces of evidence so far, conducted over 150 interviews and received more than a thousand tips from the community. Investigators continue to ask for patience during this investigation.

CNN reported that investigators have not indicated how close they are to naming a suspect. They haven’t ruled out that it’s possible there could be more than one person involved in the homicides. They still believe the attack was targeted and that a fixed-blade knife was used.

Earlier this week, the Moscow Police Department posted an update on their website. They said that the two surviving roommates returned home at 1 a.m. and did not wake up until later that morning. Police said that the 911 call at 11:58 am about an unconscious body came from one of the surviving roommate’s cell phones.

According to The Associated Press, names of the roommates have not been released. NBC News reported that investigators do not believe that the roommates were involved. Investigators have not explained why they believe that the killings were targeted at this point.

Per The Associated Press, investigators also pursued tips that Kaylee Goncalves, one of the victims, had a stalker. Investigators have been unable to identify one yet.

Investigators continue to ask for patience throughout the investigation.

