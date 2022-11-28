3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s 117-107 loss to the Chicago Bulls

The Utah Jazz’s streak continued on Monday night at Vivint Smart Home Arena. The Jazz were bested, 117-107, by the Chicago Bulls as the Jazz fell to 12-11 on the season, having lost five straight.
Here are 3 keys that contributed to the outcome:
- The Jazz played a pretty nice first half, moved the ball well, were pretty tight defensively and even when they made mistakes, they at least got back and weren’t stacking the miscues up one after another. The same can not be said about the second half. The Jazz were outscored 33-20 in the third quarter and then made a ton of mistakes and turnovers that were costly in the fourth.
- While Lauri Markkanen (32 points) and Kelly Olynyk (23 points) had pretty good games and Jordan Clarkson had nine assists, you couldn’t help but notice that from a scoring perspective Clarkson had a tough night. Clarkson finished 3-of-15 overall and 1-of-8 from 3-point range.
- The Jazz shot just 40% from the free throw line on Monday, going 6-of-15. Hard not to look at the score and think about those points that were left on the table.