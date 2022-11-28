Recalls: Sippy cups, children’s clothing recalled over lead poisoning risk

Sippy cups and children’s clothing are both the subject of new recalls due to a risk of lead poisoning.

Three Green Sprouts products — the Stainless Steel Straw Bottle, the Sippy Cup and the Sip & Straw Cups — are being recalled due to a construction defect that could lead to lead poisoning.

And Bentex is recalling 87,000 sets of Disney-themed children’s clothing, from legging sets to bike short sets, among others, over lead in its textile ink.

Green Sprouts issued a recall on Nov. 23, noting that the bottom base can break off, “exposing a solder dot that contains lead,” according to the company’s Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice.

Lead, when ingested by children, can pose a health hazard, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It can slow growth and development, damage the brain and nervous system, cause learning and behavior problems and also impair speech and hearing. Possible results include lower IQ, attention deficits and reduced academic performance, the health organization says.

Per the recall notice: “This recall involves 6 ounce and 8 ounce Green Sprouts Stainless Steel cups and bottles with tracking numbers 29218V06985, 35719V06985, and 33020V06985, which can be found on the bottom of the base. The recalled double-walled stainless steel bottles were sold in aqua, pink, green, and navy colors with one of three closure options: (1) a silicone sippy spout with a colored plastic lid, collar and handle (2) a silicone sippy spout and a straw spout with colored plastic lid, collar and handle, or (3) a silicone straw with plastic screw-on flip cap.”

The company said to take the cups away from children and throw them away, then contact the company for a refund. The items were sold at Buy Buy Baby, Whole Foods, Amazon and Bed Bath and Beyond stores. They were sold online between January 2020 and September 2022.

In its Nov. 23 recall, Bentex said it will issue refunds for the Disney-themed clothing sets that are being recalled. To find out the specific items and batch numbers, visit the Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice.

The items, which were manufactured in Egypt, were sold at “TJMaxx, DD’s/Ross, Burlington, Army & Airforce Exchange Service and other stores nationwide and online at www.amazon.com from November 2021 through August 2022 for between $5 and $25,” the notice says.

