The White House is decked out for Christmas. This year’s theme is ...

The White House is ready for the Christmas season.

On Monday, first lady Jill Biden unveiled the freshly decorated presidential residence in a series of social media posts.

This year will follow suit of the long-practiced tradition of choosing a theme for the decorations, which was started by first lady Jacqueline Kennedy who, in 1961, chose to decorate the official White House Christmas tree in the Blue Room with ornaments inspired by the “Nutcracker Suite” ballet.

“For this year’s holidays at the White House, we hope to capture the spirit embodied in the very idea of America: We the People,” Biden said in a post.

“As our country gathers for the holidays, traditions may vary, but our shared American values — a belief in possibility, optimism, and unity — endure each season,” she said in a tweet.

“Room by room, visitors will be reminded of what brings us together during the holidays, and throughout the year,” the first lady added.

Room by room, visitors will be reminded of what brings us together during the holidays, and throughout the year.

What do the White House decorations look like?

According to Today.com. the White House is adorned with more than 83,000 holiday lights and nearly 80 Christmas trees.

Mirrored gold star ornaments contain the names of fallen service members and the handmade woodland animals and glowing lanterns evoke “the feelings of peace and tranquility after the first snowfall,” the president and the first lady wrote in a welcome letter for the White House Holiday Visitors’ Guide.

Illustrations of the Biden family’s pets — Commander and Willow — make an appearance in the Vermeil Room, French for gilded silver. The colorful and playful patterns on the gift wrappings represent the look of homemade gifts that might be left on a neighbor’s porch.

Here are other themed decorations at the White House this year, according to the Visitors’ Guide.

