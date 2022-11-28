Facebook Twitter
The White House is decked out for Christmas. This year’s theme is ...

‘As our country gathers for the holidays, traditions may vary, but our shared American values — a belief in possibility, optimism, and unity — endure each season,’ first lady Jill Biden said

By Gitanjali Poonia
First lady Jill Biden speaks at an unveiling of this year’s White House holiday theme and seasonal decor in the East Room at the White House in Washington, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022.

Andrew Harnik, Associated Press

The White House is ready for the Christmas season.

On Monday, first lady Jill Biden unveiled the freshly decorated presidential residence in a series of social media posts.

This year will follow suit of the long-practiced tradition of choosing a theme for the decorations, which was started by first lady Jacqueline Kennedy who, in 1961, chose to decorate the official White House Christmas tree in the Blue Room with ornaments inspired by the “Nutcracker Suite” ballet.

“For this year’s holidays at the White House, we hope to capture the spirit embodied in the very idea of America: We the People,” Biden said in a post.

“As our country gathers for the holidays, traditions may vary, but our shared American values — a belief in possibility, optimism, and unity — endure each season,” she said in a tweet.

“Room by room, visitors will be reminded of what brings us together during the holidays, and throughout the year,” the first lady added.

What do the White House decorations look like?

According to Today.com. the White House is adorned with more than 83,000 holiday lights and nearly 80 Christmas trees.

Mirrored gold star ornaments contain the names of fallen service members and the handmade woodland animals and glowing lanterns evoke “the feelings of peace and tranquility after the first snowfall,” the president and the first lady wrote in a welcome letter for the White House Holiday Visitors’ Guide.

Illustrations of the Biden family’s pets — Commander and Willow — make an appearance in the Vermeil Room, French for gilded silver. The colorful and playful patterns on the gift wrappings represent the look of homemade gifts that might be left on a neighbor’s porch.

The East Wing of the White House is decorated with trees dedicated to Gold Star families for the holiday season during a press preview of holiday decorations at the White House, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, in Washington.

Patrick Semansky, Associated Press
1 of 9
The Blue Room of the White House is decorated for the holiday season during a press preview of holiday decorations at the White House, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, in Washington.

Patrick Semansky, Associated Press
2 of 9
The Green Room of the White House is decorated for the holiday season during a press preview of holiday decorations at the White House, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, in Washington.

Patrick Semansky, Associated Press
3 of 9
Ornaments containing self-portraits of students from across the country hang from a tree in the State Dining Room of the White House during a press preview of holiday decorations at the White House, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, in Washington

Patrick Semansky, Associated Press
4 of 9
A gingerbread replica of the White House and a sugar cookie replica of Independence Hall are on display in the State Dining Room of the White House during a press preview of holiday decorations at the White House, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, in Washington.

Patrick Semansky, Associated Press
5 of 9
The East Colonnade of the White House is decorated for the holiday season during a press preview of holiday decorations at the White House, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, in Washington.

Patrick Semansky, Associated Press
6 of 9
Depictions of Willow, bottom left, and Commander, the Biden family’s cat and dog, are part of decorations in the Vermeil Room of the White House during a press preview of holiday decorations at the White House, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, in Washington.

Patrick Semansky, Associated Press
7 of 9
The Library of the White House is decorated for the holiday season during a press preview of holiday decorations at the White House, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, in Washington.

Patrick Semansky, Associated Press
8 of 9
Depictions of Commander, left, and Willow, the Biden family’s dog and cat, are part of decorations in the East Colonnade of the White House during a press preview of holiday decorations at the White House, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, in Washington.

Patrick Semansky, Associated Press
9 of 9
Here are other themed decorations at the White House this year, according to the Visitors’ Guide.

  • China Room: Decorated with garlands of wooden spoons, measuring cups, rolling pins, and cookies that are reminiscent of baking treats in your grandma’s kitchen, per the White House.
  • East Room: Visible are four iconic National Parks displays, including the Grand Canyon and Yellowstone National Park.
  • Green Room: Features sleigh bells, handbells and jingle bells to signal the sounds and songs of the season.
  • Blue Room: An 18.5-foot Concolor Fir from Auburn, Pennsylvania, stands floor to ceiling and fills the room, symbolizing unity and hope.
  • Red Room: The towers of candles and glowing stained-glass windows reflect comfort, peace and strength.
  • State Dining Room: The ornaments on the Christmas trees were crafted as self-portraits by the students of the 2021 Teachers of the Year from across the country, while the traditional Biden family stockings for Santa hang from the mantel.
  • Gingerbread White House: Residing in the State Dining Room, this display is a sugar cookie replica of Independence Hall in Philadelphia, the birthplace of the United States. 

