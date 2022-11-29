The best artificial Christmas trees — traditional, nontraditional and miniature

There are plenty of honorable reasons to select an artificial tree over a real one: allergies, cost, low maintenance or convenience. With an artificial tree, you don’t have to buy a new one every year and they can last for years, which actually saves money in the long run. They are also less messy — artificial pine leaves don’t die and fall off.

If you are looking to make the transition from a real tree to an artificial tree, or if you just want to update your current artificial tree, here are some of the best artificial trees available in a variety of styles.

Traditional trees

Compared to most artificial trees, this one gives you a lot of bang for your buck. According to buyers, this artificial tree is easy to assemble, realistic-looking and durable. It comes on a sturdy four-legged stand and is made from crush-resistant branch tips that should look lifelike for years. After a bit of fluffing, this tree has a 55-inch base and has a full look. The one downside is that it is not pre-lit, so you will need to buy and string your own lights.

Price: $166.99.

According to Balsam Hill, this is the company’s most popular artificial tree. It comes in a variety of sizes and lighting options — so you can pick the style that works best for you. This tree is made with Balsam Hill’s “True Needle” technology which mimics the color, texture and look of real evergreen needles. With over 1,300 five-star reviews, buyers say this tree is easy to assemble, durable and attractive.

Price: $249+.

This artificial Christmas tree boasts LED lights (with multiple settings), easy setup and a full look. With almost 2,000 lifelike polyethylene branch tips and 750 pre-strung LED lights, there’s a reason The New York Times named it the best artificial Christmas tree. This tree is available in different heights, from 6.5 feet to 9 feet tall, and at 5 feet wide it is not lacking in fullness. According to customers, this tree is easy to assemble and looks real.

Price: $644.99.

If you are searching for a sparse tree with a realistic look, this could be the one for you. This Charlie-Brown style tree has the charming look of a farm-cut Christmas tree. Terrain designed this tree with a mix of branch and needle shapes, for a natural look. It stands at 7 feet tall and is made from 1,155 tips. This tree does not come lit, so be prepared to string your own lights.

Price: $368.

This pre-lit tree features 1,850 pre-strung LED lights with five functions, a remote control and dimmer with 13 brightness settings. It comes in three pieces that easily go together. The pre-wired poles connect and light up the tree automatically, so it can be set up in minutes. For lower prices, pick up the tree from a Costco location nearest to you.

Price: $499.99.

Nontraditional trees

For a flocked artificial tree at a low cost, this is one of the best options out there. This tree stands at 7.5 feet tall and has a full shape. It is pre-lit with clear lights, which bring this tree to life. It is set up in just three pieces and comes with a five-year warranty.

Price: $219.99.

If you are willing to splurge on the perfect flocked artificial tree, this is where you should put your money. This tree has a festive wintertime look — it is designed after evergreens found in the Yukon mountain ranges. It can also be purchased with clear LED lights pre-strung on the tree. According to customer reviews, this tree is durable, easy to assemble and has a realistic look.

Price: $999.

This flocked pink Christmas tree is ultra-glam and perfect for those looking for something to stand out against all the traditional green pines. Pre-lit, made from PVC branches and dusted in “snow,” this artificial tree is about as realistic looking as a pink Christmas tree gets.

If the pink is too much for you, it is also available in flocked green.

Price: $136.99.

Tiny trees

At just over 2 feet, this is a wonderful tree to decorate small spaces. In a traditional pine style, this artificial tree has two-toned green needles for a realistic look. It sits on a sturdy, round base and requires no assembly.

Price: $20.99.

Maybe you aren’t ready to splurge on a full-size pink tree — try the unconventional tree out with a mini edition. This pink tree comes on a sturdy stand and has a three-year warranty. For slightly more, get it pre-lit with pink lights.

Price: $43.99.

Here is a tree perfect for decorating nightstands, dressers, desks and tabletops. It’s made from classic sliver tinsel for a festive look. If you want to jazz it up, decorate this tree with tiny lights and mini tree ornaments.

Price: $7.

These two-foot tall flocked trees add a “White Christmas” finish to your holiday decor. It will look great as the main event or as a side show.

Price: $20.