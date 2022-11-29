3 keys to BYU’s win over Westminster

BYU took care of business at Vivint Arena Tuesday night, defeating an overmatched Westminster squad for a third consecutive season — this time by a score of 100-70. The win gives the Cougars their fifth win of the year and keeps the Griffins searching for their first win of the season.
- BYU shot lights out from the 3-point line, finishing the night with 19 made 3s. Jaxson Robinson led the way from beyond the arc, knocking down five 3-pointers for the Cougars.
- BYU did a great job sharing the ball, ending the game with a season-high 22 assists. Robinson dished out five and Rudi Williams four.
- Gideon George and Robinson each scored 15 points to lead all Cougars scorers. BYU’s bench held its own, chipping in 35 points.
1 of 21
2 of 21
3 of 21
4 of 21
5 of 21
6 of 21
7 of 21
8 of 21
9 of 21
10 of 21
11 of 21
12 of 21
13 of 21
14 of 21
15 of 21
16 of 21
17 of 21
18 of 21
19 of 21
20 of 21
21 of 21