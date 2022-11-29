Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, November 29, 2022 | 
BYU Cougars Sports BYU Basketball

3 keys to BYU’s win over Westminster

BYU took care of business at Vivint Arena Tuesday night, defeating an overmatched Westminster squad for a third consecutive season — this time by a score of 100-70

By Tom Ripplinger
  • BYU shot lights out from the 3-point line, finishing the night with 19 made 3s. Jaxson Robinson led the way from beyond the arc, knocking down five 3-pointers for the Cougars. 
  • BYU did a great job sharing the ball, ending the game with a season-high 22 assists. Robinson dished out five and Rudi Williams four. 
  • Gideon George and Robinson each scored 15 points to lead all Cougars scorers. BYU’s bench held its own, chipping in 35 points.
1129bkccougars.spt_sh_01.JPG

BYU Cougars forward Noah Waterman (0) shoots during the game against the Westminster Griffins at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
1 of 21
1129bkccougars.spt_sh_16.JPG

BYU Cougars guard Trey Stewart (1) dunks during the game against the Westminster Griffins at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
2 of 21
1129bkccougars.spt_sh_02.JPG

BYU Cougars guard Richie Saunders (15) drives to the hoop past Westminster Griffins guard Taylor Miller (3) during the game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
3 of 21
1129bkccougars.spt_sh_17.JPG

BYU Cougars forward Atiki Ally Atiki (4) pulls in a rebound over Westminster Griffins guard Donaval Avila (10) during the game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
4 of 21
1129bkccougars.spt_sh_09.JPG

BYU Cougars guard Trey Stewart (1) is fouled by Westminster Griffins forward Gabriel Oliviera (32), left, during the agame at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
5 of 21
1129bkccougars.spt_sh_20.JPG

BYU Cougars guard Dallin Hall (30) plays defense against Westminster Griffins guard Donaval Avila (10) during the game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
6 of 21
1129bkccougars.spt_sh_21.JPG

BYU Cougars forward Noah Waterman (0) and teammates come off the court after their win over the Westminster Griffins at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
7 of 21
1129bkccougars.spt_sh_18.JPG

Westminster Griffins forward Drake Middleton (12) goes to the hoop against BYU Cougars forward Atiki Ally Atiki (4) during the game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
8 of 21
1129bkccougars.spt_sh_19.JPG

Westminster Griffins guard Taylor Miller (3) goes to the hoop ahead of BYU Cougars forward Atiki Ally Atiki (4) during the game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
9 of 21
1129bkccougars.spt_sh_04.JPG

Westminster Griffins shooting guard Joe Heath (25) dives to recover a loose ball ahead of BYU Cougars forward Gideon George (5) during the game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
10 of 21
1129bkccougars.spt_sh_15.JPG

Westminster Griffins guard Taylor Miller (3) shoots over BYU Cougars guard Jaxson Robinson (2) during the game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
11 of 21
1129bkccougars.spt_sh_03.JPG

BYU Cougars forward Gideon George (5) goes to the hoop ahead of Westminster Griffins forward Drake Middleton (12) during the game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
12 of 21
1129bkccougars.spt_sh_12.JPG

BYU Cougars head coach Mark Pope calls out to players during the game against the Westminster Griffins at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
13 of 21
1129bkccougars.spt_sh_13.JPG

Westminster Griffins head coach Norm Parrish calls out to players during the game against the BYU Cougars at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
14 of 21
1129bkccougars.spt_sh_14.JPG

Westminster Griffins point guard Pierce Sterling (24) drives around BYU Cougars guard Trey Stewart (1) during the game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
15 of 21
1129bkccougars.spt_sh_07.JPG

BYU Cougars guard Trey Stewart (1) drives against Westminster Griffins guard Taylor Miller (3) during the game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
16 of 21
1129bkccougars.spt_sh_11.JPG

BYU Cougars forward Noah Waterman (0) passes during the game against the Westminster Griffins at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
17 of 21
1129bkccougars.spt_sh_10.JPG

BYU Cougars forward Atiki Ally Atiki (4) drives against Westminster Griffins forward/center Trey Farrer (21) during the game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
18 of 21
1129bkccougars.spt_sh_06.JPG

BYU Cougars forward Noah Waterman (0) shoots during the game against the Westminster Griffins at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
19 of 21
1129bkccougars.spt_sh_05.JPG

BYU Cougars guard Richie Saunders (15) goes to the hoop against Westminster Griffins forward Drake Middleton (12) during the game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
20 of 21
1129bkccougars.spt_sh_08.JPG

Westminster Griffins forward Gabriel Oliviera (32) fouls BYU Cougars guard Tanner Toolson (13) at the hoop during the game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
21 of 21
