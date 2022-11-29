3 keys to BYU’s win over Westminster

BYU took care of business at Vivint Arena Tuesday night, defeating an overmatched Westminster squad for a third consecutive season — this time by a score of 100-70. The win gives the Cougars their fifth win of the year and keeps the Griffins searching for their first win of the season.



BYU shot lights out from the 3-point line, finishing the night with 19 made 3s. Jaxson Robinson led the way from beyond the arc, knocking down five 3-pointers for the Cougars.

BYU did a great job sharing the ball, ending the game with a season-high 22 assists. Robinson dished out five and Rudi Williams four.

Gideon George and Robinson each scored 15 points to lead all Cougars scorers. BYU’s bench held its own, chipping in 35 points.