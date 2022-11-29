Jimmy John’s is giving out free sandwiches — if the U.S. scores 3 goals against Iran

The United States faces Iran in the World Cup on Tuesday. If the U.S. comes out on top, the team will advance into the Round of 16, the Deseret News reported.

And if the U.S. scores three goals against Iran, Jimmy John’s will launch a nationwide buy-one-get-one sandwich deal on Nov. 30.

Jimmy John’s U.S. vs. Iran soccer deal

On Nov. 30, Jimmy John’s will offer a buy-one-get-one sandwich deal — but only if the U.S. scores three goals against Iran.



The deal will only be available for Jimmy John’s Freaky Fast Rewards members, according to information sent to the Deseret News.

Customers can use the promo code “FIELDGOAL” in the app to redeem a free sandwich with sandwich purchase.

Jimmy John’s teamed up with NFL commentator Jimmy Johnson for the promotion.

“Across social media, Johnson will translate international soccer and its rules into American football terms,” according to Detroit Free Press.

What else to know about the U.S. vs. Iran game