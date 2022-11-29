Facebook Twitter
Jimmy John’s is giving out free sandwiches — if the U.S. scores 3 goals against Iran

Here’s what to know about the deal

By Lottie Elizabeth Johnson Lottie Elizabeth Johnsonlottiejohnson@deseretnews.com
U.S. team players gather before the start of the World Cup match against England at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.

U.S. team players gather before the start of the World Cup match against England at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. If the U.S. scores three goals against Iran on Tuesday, Jimmy John’s will launch a nationwide buy-one-get-one free sandwich deal.

Julio Cortez, Associated Press

The United States faces Iran in the World Cup on Tuesday. If the U.S. comes out on top, the team will advance into the Round of 16, the Deseret News reported.

And if the U.S. scores three goals against Iran, Jimmy John’s will launch a nationwide buy-one-get-one sandwich deal on Nov. 30.

Jimmy John’s U.S. vs. Iran soccer deal

On Nov. 30, Jimmy John’s will offer a buy-one-get-one sandwich deal — but only if the U.S. scores three goals against Iran.

  • The deal will only be available for Jimmy John’s Freaky Fast Rewards members, according to information sent to the Deseret News.
  • Customers can use the promo code “FIELDGOAL” in the app to redeem a free sandwich with sandwich purchase.

Jimmy John’s teamed up with NFL commentator Jimmy Johnson for the promotion.

“Across social media, Johnson will translate international soccer and its rules into American football terms,” according to Detroit Free Press.

What else to know about the U.S. vs. Iran game

  • The match between the U.S. and Iran begins at noon MST on Tuesday. It will be broadcast on Fox, per the Deseret News.
  • Tensions between the teams have been high leading up to the match — Iran even called for the U.S. to be eliminated from the tournament.
  • “Ahead of the meeting on the field, high-profile representatives of the U.S. and Iran have been sparring over political issues, including protests currently taking place in Iran over women’s rights,” the Deseret News reported.

