How to win free McDonald’s for life

The stakes are high this holiday season as McDonald’s is giving away the ultimate reward — a lifetime of free meals.

Starting Dec. 5, each order placed on the app will enter the customer to win a McGold Card. A total of three winners will be issued the card.

According to CNN, this exclusive card has been around for years and is reportedly in the hands of Warren Buffett, Bill Gates and actor Rob Lowe. This isn’t the first time the burger chain is holding a contest for the McGold card either.

Back in 2018, it issued a few cards, but the rules allowed only two free meals a week for 50 years, per the report. The condition hasn’t changed.

“Our fans have been fascinated by the lore of the McGold Card and if it really exists. And now, we’ll make this McDonald’s legend a reality for our fans by giving them the ultimate holiday gift – a chance to win a card and then share access to it with three of their family or friends,” said Tariq Hassan, McDonald’s USA chief marketing and customer experience officer in a release.

Other McDonald’s holiday deals

The chance to win a lifetime’s worth of free McDonald’s is exciting but the fast food chain has more offers to entice to with, starting with the merchandise.

According to the release, with a minimum $1 purchase, customs will gain access to two exclusive merch drops on Dec. 7 and 14 where items like Chicken McNuggets stockings, McDonald’s Dream Order PJs, McDonald’s AM Wrapper Hoodies and PM Wrapper Hoodies in Egg McMuffin or Cheeseburger prints, as well as tees, hoodies and beanies in collaboration with Diamond Supply Co.

Additionally, there will be deals on menu items each day of the season. Customers can score free 6-piece Chicken McNugget with a $1 minimum purchase, or even grab a $0.50 Double Cheeseburger.