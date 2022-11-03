Facebook Twitter
Thursday, November 3, 2022 | 
High school volleyball: Reigning 5A champ Bountiful joined in semifinals by Mountain View, Maple Mountain and Timpview

By Tom Ripplinger
Timpview Thunderbirds’ Neriah Perez, left, and Ava Napierski go to block the ball while they play the Northridge Knights in the 5A quarterfinal in Orem on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

The semifinals are set in the 5A girls volleyball state tournament after two rounds of play cut 16 teams down to four on Thursday. The quarterfinals saw No. 1 Bountiful cruise past No. 8 Timpanogos, No. 2 Mountain View defeat No. 7 Springville, No. 3 Maple Mountain beat No. 6 Salem Hills and No. 5 Timpview take down No. 4 Northridge.

Bountiful was the first school to punch its ticket to the semifinals, sweeping Timpanogos in a lopsided victory. The Redhawks’ win was the school’s second sweep in as many tournament contests.  

“They came ready to play,” Bountiful head coach Sarah Chism said of her team. “We’ve had a long break since the last region game. So they’ve been really chomping at the bit ready to go out and compete and play and finish off this season the way they want to.”

The Redhawks look poised to potentially make another championship run as they defend their state title from a year ago. 

“It’s helping them to stay calm and focused,” Chism said about how her team is leaning on its experience from last season. “Sometimes you can get here in a big gym and it can be overwhelming and the noise and things. But they’re being able to dial it in; stay calm and focused; work on each point. … The girls with experience that have played together are flowing really nicely and taking the rest of the team on their backs.”

Mountain View Bruins’ Kaylin Scott hits the ball while she plays the Springville Red Devils in the 5A quarterfinal in Orem on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
Salem Hills Skyhawks fans cheer while their team plays the Maple Mountain Golden Eagles in the 5A quarterfinal in Orem on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
Northridge Knights’ Kate Tueller watches the ball pass her while she plays the Timpview Thunderbirds in the 5A quarterfinal in Orem on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
Bountiful RedHawks’ Adelaide Stevensona hits the ball while playing the Timpanogos Timberwolves in the 5A quarterfinal in Orem on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
Timpanogos Timberwolves’ Savanna Wallace hits the ball while playing the Bountiful RedHawks in the 5A quarterfinal in Orem on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
Salem Hills Skyhawks’ Dahlia Swenson hits the ball while she plays the Maple Mountain Golden Eagles in the 5A quarterfinal in Orem on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
Salem Hills Skyhawks and Maple Mountain Golden Eagles players watch as a ball goes out of bounds while they play in the 5A quarterfinal in Orem on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
Salem Hills Skyhawks’ Tessa Treanor serves the ball to the Maple Mountain Golden Eagles in the 5A quarterfinal in Orem on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
Springville Red Devils’ Madi Galbraith hits the ball while she plays the Mountain View Bruins in the 5A quarterfinal in Orem on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
Salem Hills Skyhawks’ Jessica Thurman and Maple Mountain Golden Eagles’ Rachel Workman jump to play the ball in the 5A quarterfinal in Orem on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
Northridge Knights’ Chloe Williams hits the ball while she plays the Timpview Thunderbirds in the 5A quarterfinal in Orem on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
Mountain View Bruins’ Mia Lee hits the ball while she plays the Springville Red Devils in the 5A quarterfinal in Orem on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
Mountain View Bruins’ Lili Suguturaga hits the ball while she plays the Springville Red Devils in the 5A quarterfinal in Orem on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
Northridge Knights’ Claire Bailey hits the ball while she plays the Timpview Thunderbirds in the 5A quarterfinal in Orem on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
Timpanogos Timberwolves’ Shayli Sondrup hits the ball while playing the Bountiful RedHawks in the 5A quarterfinal in Orem on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
Northridge Knights’ Olivia Mcdougal hits the ball while she plays the Timpview Thunderbirds in the 5A quarterfinal in Orem on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
Timpview Thunderbirds’ Silina Damuni yells while she plays the Northridge Knights in the 5A quarterfinal in Orem on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
Timpview Thunderbirds’ Taliah Lee hits the ball while she plays the Northridge Knights in the 5A quarterfinal in Orem on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
Timpanogos Timberwolves’ Shayli Sondrup hits the ball while playing the Bountiful RedHawks in the 5A quarterfinal in Orem on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
Matches should get more competitive for Bountiful moving forward, after winning every set by seven or more points so far in the postseason.  

Mountain View stayed perfect in every set of its tournament contests as well, winning 3-0 over Springville. After holding the Red Devils to a measly eight points in set number one, the Bruins were challenged a bit more in the next two. Still, Mountain View remained comfortable, easily securing a spot in the semifinals. It marks the fourth year in a row that the Bruins have advanced to that round of the state tournament. 

Maple Mountain took care of business against Salem Hills, sweeping the Skyhawks 3-0 to also remain unbeaten in every set of tournament play. The Golden Eagles pulled away down the stretch in all three sets but needed a little bit more in the last to eliminate Salem Hills. The final set saw seven ties and was neck and neck until the very end. The last tie came at 20-20 before Maple Mountain finished things off on a 5-1 run to secure the victory. 

Timpview needed four sets to pick up what proved to be the only quarterfinal upset. The Thunderbirds were dominant in the initial set before dropping the second. Timpview regained control, winning the final two sets by four and nine points. The win gave the school its 12th consecutive victory heading into the final weekend of the season. 

Tournament play will resume Saturday, beginning with semifinal contests at 11:30 a.m. followed by the state title matchup scheduled for 6:30 p.m. The day will begin with Bountiful taking on Timpview and Mountain View facing off against Maple Mountain. 

