Viral video shows tense moments before Migos’ Takeoff got shot

Rapper Takeoff, who was a part of rap trio Migos, was shot and killed in Houston on Tuesday.

A video from the incident involving the 28-year-old rapper, whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, has gone viral online, per Fox News.

Video showing final moments before Takeoff’s death

The graphic video, which was posted by TMZ, shows Takeoff’s uncle, Quavo, in an argument before gunshots are heard. The late rapper wasn’t a part of the argument but is seen standing inches away from Quavo.

“It’s quite disgusting that (video is) being circulated, because it’s a horrific thing for a family to experience and a traumatic thing for people to bear witness to,” trauma-informed psychotherapist Lizandra Leigertwood said, per USA Today.

The video, which blurs Takeoff’s body, has not been taken down from TMZ’s site, per the report.

Who is responsible for Takeoff’s death?

Circulating rumors claim that “the shooting was linked to a dispute over a dice game” at the 810 Billiards and Bowling Alley, per Fox News.

The shooting occurred at 2:30 a.m. local time and the rapper was pronounced dead at the scene, while two other victims — a man, 23, and woman, 24 — who were also shot were taken to the hospital.

Takeoff was attending a private party with roughly 40 people, most of whom left after the gunshots ensued.

“A lot of people that were there fled the scene and did not stick around to give a statement,” Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said in a press conference, per CNN. “All we can hope is you all will reach out and give us evidence to solve the death of Takeoff.”

The police chief added that at least two guns were discharged at the party.

“Mark my words,” Finner said, per the report. “This great city, with our great citizens, with our police department — we will find who’s responsible for it. … We’re going to get them in custody, OK?”

Takeoff’s legacy

Takeoff lives on through the influential rap style that Migos was known for. As I previously reported, the trio split earlier this year after leaving a trail of big hits like “Bad and Boujee,” “Versace” and “Walk It Talk It.”

The three rappers grew up in Lawrenceville, Georgia. In fact, they’re all related — Quavo and Offset, the other two members of the group, were Takeoff’s uncle and cousin.

Their first song, Juug Season, debuted in 2011.