3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s streak-snapping win over the LA Clippers

The Utah Jazz beat the Los Angeles Clippers, 125-112, on Wednesday night at Vivint Arena, snapping a five-game losing streak. The Jazz improved to 13-11 on the season.

Here are three keys that contributed to the Jazz’s victory:



Collin Sexton and Jordan Clarkson combined for 54 points and 11 assists. Together they made sure to push the pace and dictate the tempo of the game while making sure that the ball never got stuck. Clarkson led the Jazz with 33 points.

The Jazz had an incredibly efficient night, finishing the game having shot 54.9% overall and at a 43.8% rate from 3-point range, even after the Jazz emptied the bench for last few minutes.

The Clippers, on the second night of a back-to-back, were playing without Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Norman Powell and Luke Kennard on Wednesday night. So, while the Jazz are going to be happy to have ended the losing streak, it was a game that was lined up for the Jazz to win, even without Mike Conley.

That shouldn’t take away from the good things the Jazz were able to do against the Clippers and how well they played. It just wasn’t against the highest level of opponent.