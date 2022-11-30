The United States has announced it will help aid Ukraine in its energy crisis through the winter time.

Here’s what we know.

Why is the U.S. helping Ukraine right now?

As temperatures are dropping in Ukraine, the country’s energy infrastructure is not functioning properly in many places to help people stay warm amid cold temperatures.

The U.S. Department of State released a statement Tuesday, detailing the reasons for the plans to help support Ukraine during its energy crisis.

“In the midst of Russia’s continued brutal attacks against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, Secretary of State Blinken announced today during a meeting of the G7+ on the margins of the NATO Ministerial in Bucharest that the United States government is providing over $53 million to support acquisition of critical electricity grid equipment,” the statement said.

CNBC also reported that it has been speculated that Russia could potentially try to send men into the southern parts of Ukraine in December.

The Center of National Resistance said, “Russians are bringing riot police to carry out the mobilization of men in the southern temporarily occupied territories.”

Ukraine asked residents in those parts to leave the area in order to not “become a resource for the enemy.”

What has the U.S. offered Ukraine?

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has pledged $53 million to help restore Ukraine’s energy crisis.

The State Department said in its statement that equipment such as vehicles, surge arresters, disconnectors, circuit breakers, distribution transformers and more are being provided to Ukraine.

“This equipment will be rapidly delivered to Ukraine on an emergency basis to help Ukrainians persevere through the winter,” according to the statement.

The New York Times reported that the U.S. hopes that its offer of help will encourage other countries to help Ukraine in its energy crisis.