FaithChurch of Jesus ChristChristmas lights return to the Washington D.C. Temple grounds; Elder Cook and Singapore's ambassador press button to turn them onElder Quentin L. Cook and Singapore's ambassador to the United States, Ashok Mirpuri, together press the button to illuminate the lightsPublished: Nov 30, 2022, 12:54 p.m. MST