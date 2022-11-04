High school football: Layton Christian overcomes icy field, gritty Milford team to claim 1A semifinal win

Layton Christian’s football team is back in the 1A state championship game, but it was hardly an easy path through the semifinals for the top-seeded Eagles.

Even though there wasn’t a cloud in the sky, the field at Southern Utah University was covered with an inch of snow and ice and it certainly created footing issues for Layton Christian and Milford.

As the field warmed with the blue skies and the ice started to melt, Layton Christian’s high-octane offense found its groove in the second half eventually pulling away for the 24-3 victory over No. 4 seed Milford.

Layton Christian will play for the 1A state championship next Friday at Utah Tech University in St. George against the winner of the other semifinal, Kanab vs. Enterprise.

“It means a lot to make it back to the big dance from last year, we definitely have unfinished business,” said Layton Christian coach Ray Stowers.

Layton Christian fell to Duchesne 18-14 in last year’s title game and Stowers said his players are excited for another shot at the school’s first football state title this year.

“Take care of the football No. 1, that’s kind of how we lost the game on that final drive, and that’s always been of importance to our football team. Don’t take these opportunities for granted. The program has been down for so long in football, we’re grateful to be here and definitely not going to take anything granted,” said Stowers.

Layton Christian racked up 375 yards of total offense while limiting Milford to just 56 yards. In fact, the Tigers had one net offensive yard in the second half.

Most of Milford’s offensive production came on the opening drive of the game as it marched quickly down field and kicked a 24-yard field goal by Alex Montoya for the early 3-0 lead.

Throughout the game, a good chunk of Milford’s production offensively came on penalties as Layton Christian gifted the Tigers numerous first downs largely on mental mistakes.

For Layton Christian’s offense, it was a tale of two halves . After struggling to finish off drives in the first half, the offense found its footing in the second half and opened up the game on a pair of rushing touchdowns from Jessaia Giatras.

The running back rushed for 122 yards in the first half, but never could break the big one as Milford came up with key stops to keep Layton Christian’s offense scoreless in the first half. Its only points of the first came on a defensive score, as it led 7-3 at the break.

Midway through the third quarter Giatras finally broke a big one on a 55-yard touchdown run, extending the Eagles’ lead to 14-3 with 5:03 remaining in the quarter.

Giatras added a 10-yard TD run early in the fourth quarter and then Davi Paulino finished off the scoring with a field goal in the fourth quarter.

Giatras ended the game with 248 rushing yards, with Manu Vaitaki adding 62 yards and Ilai Tagidugu 42.

While the improved footing certainly helped Layton Christian in the second half, Stowers said so did a change on the line of scrimmage with how the Eagles were blocking to prevent Milford from continually shooting in a tackler off the edge.

“Hats off to Milford they put up a great game today and we had to make some adjustments at half and we fortunately came out with the victory,” said Stowers. “It was tough sledding definitely in the first half, but our guys stuck with it. Offensively we didn’t do anything in the first half and I’m proud with how they responded in the second half.”

Layton Christian’s only points of the first half came on an 18-yard interception return for touchdown by Malik Johnson. It came just two plays after Layton Christian had a drive stall at the 5-yard-line after having first and goal at the 4-yard-line. Milford’s defense stuffed the Eagles on four straight runs.

