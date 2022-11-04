High school football: Playoff roundup from Friday, Nov. 4

6A Playoffs

A week after the Panthers put up 45 points in their second round matchup, the top-seeded Chargers shut them down, allowing only a late consolation touchdown. The strong defensive performance was complimented with a convincing offensive output, as senior running back Drew Patterson notched four total touchdowns for Corner Canyon — which will take on Farmington next week at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

The Falcons got off to a quick start, scoring 20 unanswered points in the first quarter to set the tone for what ended up being a solid quarterfinal win for 6A’s second seed. In his first game back from injury, quarterback McCae Hillstead threw four touchdown passes — one of which went to senior running back Tate Walker, who also recorded two rushing scores.

Trailing by four early in the fourth quarter, the Miners scored the game’s final 10 points to edge ahead of Lone Peak and advance to the semifinals. Bingham quarterback Dallen Martinez connected with Havea Fotu for the go-ahead score with just over six minutes remaining in the game. The Miners will take on Skyridge next week at Rice-Eccles Stadium for a chance to play in the 6A title game.

The fifth-seeded Phoenix suffocated American Fork in their quarterfinal matchup, allowing only a late field goal as they claimed their spot in the 6A semifinals. Farmington didn’t need much scoring to come away with the win, but Travis Hoopes provided what they needed. The sophomore running back powered in two touchdown runs, helping the Phoenix secure a matchup with top-seeded Corner Canyon next week.

5A Playoffs

Timpview left no room for doubt as it blew out Wastach to advance into the 5A semifinals. The Thunderbirds put up 56 points before the halftime whistle, allowing them to preserve their top players for the final stretch of the playoffs. Quarterback Helaman Casuga led the way for Timpview, tossing four touchdown passes.

It was a close call, to say the least, for 5A’s top-seeded team Friday evening. The Pioneers trailed Box Elder for portions of the game, but pulled through when it mattered most, scoring 14 unanswered points over the final few minutes of the game to keep their hopes of an undefeated season alive. Carson Gonzalez carried in the game-winning touchdown for Lehi with less than a minute remaining — his third touchdown of the game. The Lehi win sets the stage for an undefeated showdown with Stansbury in the semifinals next week.

Senior quarterback Ezra Harris tossed his 39th touchdown of the season for Stansbury as the Stallions rolled over Olympus, 42-7, ending the Titans’ inspired run in the playoffs. The Stallions booked their second-straight appearance in the 5A semifinals, one for each year they’ve been a 5A team. Senior receiver Trent Jones took over in the third quarter with two touchdown catches as the Stallions ran away from the Titans in the second half.

“It’s such a blessing. I’m very fortunate to coach great kids. To be able to do this two years in a row … I couldn’t ask to be in a better situation with better kids that do things the right way. Slow start or not, this is football in the playoffs; everything’s hard. We’re just grateful to still be playing.”

— Stansbury coach Eric Alder

The two double-digit seeded teams went down to the wire, but in the end it was a late, 32-yard field goal from Orem’s Kaue Akana that ultimately determined the winning team. Roger Saleapaga hauled in two touchdown catches to lead the the scoring charge for Orem. With the win, the Tigers secured their fourth straight semifinal appearance. Orem will take on Region 8 foe Timpview next week at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

2A Playoffs

Beaver forced three turnovers, turning them into 21 points as it rolled to the surprisingly easy 2A semifinal win over top seed South Summit at Southern Utah University. Ayden Bradshaw led the Beavers with 113 yards of total offense and two touchdowns, while Tyten Fails passed for a pair of TDs to lead Beaver.

In a 2A semifinal game in which the teams combine for 104 points and 1,199 yards of total offense, San Juan recovered an onside kick with 22 seconds remaining to seal the victory and a repeat spot in the 2A state championship game. Zach Conway rushed for three touchdowns and caught two more to lead the Broncos, with teammate Parker Snyder passing for three scores and rushing for a pair.

1A Playoffs

Layton Christian outgained Milford 375 yards to just 56 as it pulled away for the 1A semifinal victory at Southern Utah University in a game with blue skies but a snowy, icy field. Jessaia Giatras had a monster game offensively for the Eagles, carrying the ball 27 times for 248 yards and two touchdowns.

Parker Franklin carried the ball 26 times for 98 yards and a touchdown, while Kanab QB Griffen Bone passed for a touchdown and then scored on two short rushing touchdowns as the Cowboys knocked off Enterprise for the 1A semifinal victory at Southern Utah University.