The list of people permanently banned from Twitter that Elon Musk might allow back

Twitter permanently banned some users, such as former President Donald Trump, from accessing their accounts. Now, Elon Musk says he might let banned users back on the platform, per The Wall Street Journal.

Twitter has rules that prohibit certain behaviors or speech from being used on the platform. If a user posts hate speech, harassment, terrorism or glorification of violence, the user’s account could be suspended or permanently closed.

“Our rules are to ensure all people can participate in the public conversation freely and safely,” the company says on its website.

In January 2021, Trump was banned from Twitter for violating the platform’s Glorification of Violence policy for his posts following the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Twitter banned Trump’s account “due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” Twitter wrote in a press release.

Trump is one of many permanently banned Twitter users, although many banned users are connected to him. The Wall Street Journal released a list of people whose accounts were permanently suspended.

Who is permanently banned by Twitter?

Mike Lindell: The MyPillow CEO was banned over a series of claims that Trump was the rightful winner of the 2020 presidential election.

Kanye West: The rapper was recently banned from Twitter for posting antisemitic comments on the site.

Sidney Powell: The pro-Trump employee was banned during a “purge” of accounts that supported QAnon, a conspiracy theory that claims Trump is fighting off Satan-worshiping sex-trafficking rings in the government, among other baseless claims, per PBS NewsHour.

Michael Flynn: Trump’s former national security adviser was also banned during the QAnon purge for spreading misinformation.

Lin Wood: A member of Trump’s legal team and QAnon supporter, Wood was permanently banned for spreading misinformation on Twitter, per Forbes.

Roger Stone: The political consultant and ally of Trump was banned in 2017 for making insulting remarks toward CNN anchors and contributors.

Steve Bannon: Trump’s former adviser was banned for violent comments when he suggested that FBI Director Christopher Wray and chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci should get beheaded, per The Guardian.

Katie Hopkins: The conservative British political commentator was banned in 2020 for mocking the Black Lives Matter movement and for calling immigrants “cockroaches,” per New York Post.

Gavin McInnes: The founder of the Proud Boys, a group the ADL describes as “a right-wing extremist group with a violent agenda,” was banned. Twitter prohibits all violent extremist groups.

Marjorie Taylor Greene: This U.S. representative’s personal account was banned for repeated violation’s against Twitter’s misinformation policy. Greene was spreading false information about COVID-19.

Alex Jones: In 2018, this right-wing conspiracy theorist was banned for violating Twitter’s policy against abusive behavior. Some of Jones’ theories are that 9/11 was an inside job and the Sandy Hook massacre was a hoax, per NPR.

Milo Yiannopoulos: The conservative commentator was banned for repeatedly harassing and insulting the actress Leslie Jones.

Raúl Castro: The former Cuban president and other accounts run by the Cuban government were banned in 2019 for violating Twitter’s policies.

George Zimmerman: In 2015, Zimmerman, the man acquitted of second-degree murder for shooting teenager Trayvon Martin, was banned for sharing semi-naked photos of a woman with her contact information.

Martin Shkreli: The “pharma bro” was banned in 2017 for using the platform to harass a female journalist.

Tila Tequila: In 2016, the former reality TV star was banned for posting a photo of herself doing a Nazi salute during a white nationalist gathering.

James O’Keefe: The conservative political activist was banned for using fake accounts.

Aubrey Huff: In 2021, the former San Francisco Giants player was banned for violating Twitter’s rule on spreading misinformation about COVID-19.

David Duke: The former KKK leader was banned for hateful conduct, per Newsweek.

Azealia Banks: In 2016, the rapper was banned from her account for posting racial slurs, according to the New York Post.

Laura Loomer: In 2018, the conservative activist was banned for making derogatory comments about Muslims.

What is Elon Musk’s plan for banned accounts?

On Tuesday, Musk tweeted that Twitter “will not allow anyone who was de-platformed for violating Twitter rules back on the platform until we have a clear process for doing so, which will take at least a few more weeks.”

Musk claimed on Twitter that he is developing a plan that will allow Twitter to “combat hate & harassment & enforce its election integrity policies.” The new Twitter owner said that he met with “civil society leaders,” such as the presidents of the NAACP and Color for Change, to gather insights on what Twitter’s next steps will be.

Musk, a self-declared “free speech abolitionist,” previously criticized Twitter for banning Trump from his account, which he called “a morally bad decision” and “foolish to the extreme,” per Business Insider.

Musk has repeatedly publicly criticized Twitter’s policies on hate speech, violence and harassment — the ones that got so many users banned from the platform, per NPR.

In April, Musk tweeted, “I hope even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means.”

When Musk first acquired the social media platform last month, he shared his reasons for buying the platform. In a multi-paragraph message, Musk tweeted that he did not obtain the platform for the money but rather “to help humanity, whom I love.”

Dear Twitter Advertisers pic.twitter.com/GMwHmInPAS — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 27, 2022

In May, before Musk bought the platform, he said, “Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated.” He added, “I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans.”

Since acquiring Twitter, Musk has already made some changes. He fired the CEO and CFO after the deal closed, The Wall Street Journal reports.

So far, Musk has not publicly revealed an official plan for how he will run the platform. It is mostly left to speculation based on comments he has made.