Lindsay Lohan just dropped a cover of ‘Jingle Bell Rock’ for her new Netflix movie

Lindsay Lohan has an affinity for ‘Jingle Bell Rock’

By Margaret Darby
Nostalgia won today. Lindsay Lohan just dropped a cover of “Jingle Bell Rock.”

Every “Mean Girls” fan will instantly catch on to the humor to this news. The star led her friends in a PG-13 rendition of “Jingle Bell Rock” in the 2004 film. Now, Lohan is back to reclaim her territory.

Lohan’s new rendition of “Jingle Bell Rock” was dropped 18 years after the iconic scene in “Mean Girls.” The single is now available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and other streaming platforms.

The single was written for the upcoming Netflix rom-com, “Falling for Christmas,” which comes to Netflix on Nov. 10.

The Christmas rom-com is about a newly engaged heiress (Lindsay Lohan) who loses her memory in a ski accident and finds refuge with a widower (Chord Overstreet) and his daughter over the holidays.

This marks Lohan’s acting and musical comeback after a career hiatus. Her last starring film role was in “Labor Pains” in 2009.

“I hadn’t been on a romantic comedy movie set in so long — it was almost like a rebirth,” she said, per People.

What are fans saying about Lohan’s ‘Jingle Bell Rock’?

Fans were excited to see Lindsay Lohan return to her roots with “Jingle Bell Rock.”

