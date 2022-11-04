High school football: San Juan outlasts Emery in a chaotic 2A semifinal featuring over 100 points

San Juan’s football team proved that there’s still a winning formula even when you give up seven touchdowns — just score eight touchdowns.

That’s exactly what the Broncos did Friday night in the 2A state tournament semifinals as it survived an absolutely wild 48 minutes of football against Emery holding on for the 56-48 victory after icing the win with an onside kick recovery.

“It’s crazy, that’s all I know. It’s a lot to process right now,” said San Juan coach Barkley Christensen. “There’s no style points in the playoffs, and of course we’re happy to advance our ticket to the state championship, survive and advance. But not super satisfying winning like that.”

San Juan never trailed after taking a 14-7 lead in a game played at Southern Utah University, but Emery also never went away either in a game filled with offensive fireworks. In addition to the 15 touchdowns, San Juan and Emery combined for 1,201 yards of total offense, 904 of which was through the air.

Emery’s Wade Stilson passed for 528 yards and five TDs while San Juan’s Parker Snyder threw for 376 yards and three scores. Snyder also rushed for two touchdowns, with Zack Conway rushing for 137 yards and three more scores.

The teams by no means scored every time they touched the ball, combining for seven turnovers and nine punts.

Christensen said against the better teams this season his defense has been a bend-don’t-break unit, and while it broke way too often in the semifinals it secured a clutch turnover when they needed it most late in the fourth quarter.

After San Juan went ahead 49-41 at the 5:15 mark of the fourth quarter, it regained possession shortly after on an interception by Garret Young with 4:39 remaining near midfield.

“That was a big turnover, I think that was probably the turning point in the game,” said Christensen.

Six plays later Snyder marched into the end zone to stretch the lead back to a two score game at 56-41 with 2:53 left.

Emery did successfully march down and score again on Stilson’s fifth TD pass of the game, but only 22 seconds remained and its onside kick attempt was unsuccessful as the Spartans’ massive upset bid came up short.

Emery was making its first semifinal appearance since 1999 on Friday, and without much playoff tradition to fall back on the past two decades most viewed the Spartans as a massive underdog.

After a bit of a slow start falling behind 21-7 in the first quarter, Emery just kept matching San Juan virtually score for score during the rest of the first half.

San Juan led 43-35 at the half with the teams combining for 862 yards of total offense.

After combining for 78 points in the first half, incredibly neither scored in third quarter. The pace picked up in the fourth for an exciting finish.

Emery’s last-second touchdown pushed the total over 100 points as the teams combined for the eighth-highest scoring playoff game in state history.

San Juan will now turn its attention to Beaver in the 2A state championship, which will be a rematch of last year’s title game won by the Broncos. The teams met earlier this year as well with San Juan winning 35-27.