Don’t want to cook on Thanksgiving? Here’s where you can buy your dinner

It’s no secret that cooking Thanksgiving dinner can be a laborious process. Buying, cleaning, stuffing and cooking a turkey can take hours and hours. If you’re in a situation where you want to spend more time with your family, or cooking Thanksgiving dinner just isn’t viable, ordering your turkey dinner might be the best option.

Here are some of the places where you can order a whole Thanksgiving dinner. Prices and ordering availability may differ from location to location, so it’s worth checking with your local restaurant or grocery store. These restaurants and stores can all be found in Utah.

Pro tip: If you’re serving a big group of people, consider buying an extra side or two a la carte if you think you may need more food.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel offers a Heat n’ Serve option for Thanksgiving dinner. The dinner is comprised of turkey breast, gravy, cranberry relish and other sides. They have options for four to six people or eight to 10 people.

Denny’s

Each year, Denny’s typically offers a Turkey & Dressing Dinner pack. Check your local Denny’s to see availability. This offering usually includes turkey breast, gravy, stuffing, mashed potatoes and cranberry sauce. The pack usually serves four people.

Marie Callender’s

Marie Callender’s Holiday Feast can include a variety of different meats including ham or turkey or prime rib with choices of different sides. Some of the side options included mashed potatoes, five cheese macaroni and yams. They also have pies and quiche available.

Harmons

This one requires a little more cooking than most, but the Harmon’s Ready-to-Roast Thanksgiving dinner includes a turkey that is also seasoned, along with freshly made sides like mashed potatoes, candied yams and Beehive rolls. The medium option serves six to eight people.

Whole Foods

At Whole Foods, you can reserve a Thanksgiving dinner online. The Thanksgiving Feast for 12 includes a turkey, gravy and maple bourbon ham, along with several sides, including creamed spinach, roasted butternut squash with cranberries and sage, and others. Whole Foods does have other Thanksgiving options, along with additional appetizers and desserts, depending on what you need.