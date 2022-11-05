High school football: Alex Jackson tosses 5 TDs to lead Juab past Canyon View for 3A semifinal win

Juab was three touchdowns better than Canyon View when they met in a region game back in September, and though the rematch was a bit tighter, there was little doubt who the best team was in Saturday’s 3A semifinal at Southern Utah.

Juab racked up 551 yards of total offense, with star senior QB Alex Jackson passing for 472 yards and five scores as the Wasps took care of business against Canyon View for the 37-21 victory.

“We executed at a pretty high level, and we played a really good first half, second half not as well. I think the key was that half getting 30 points,” said Juab coach Mike Bowring, whose team led 30-13 at the half.

“They’ve got some great players. We respected them. They’re a good team. They played well (and) they did some things we had to adjust to.”

After scoring on the opening offensive play of the game, Juab never trailed and never really seemed in jeopardy of falling victim to Canyon View’s upset bid.

Alex Jackson hit Payton Park on a 40-yard TD pass at the 11:43 mark of the first quarter after a great kick return set up great field position.

Canyon View cut the lead to 7-6 on a Jaxon Jensen 3-yard TD run at the 3:56 mark of the first quarter, but it missed the extra point.

The Wasps started to take control early in the second quarter as Jackson hit Wesley Nielsen on a pair of TD passes 76 seconds apart as Juab jumped ahead 20-7.

“I felt like we were clicking on all levels,” said Jackson.

Canyon View responded with a quick scoring drive to trim the lead to 20-13, but Juab closed the half with points on its final two possessions to extend the lead to 30-13.

Ryker Richards’ touchdown reception from Jackson with 6:17 left in the quarter was the fourth of the game for Jackson and his 53rd of the season.

Canyon View, which was making its first semifinal appearance in school history, had a chance to make it a one-score game late in the first half but it threw an interception inside Juab’s 10 yard line.

Unfortunately for the Falcons, it wouldn’t be their only red zone turnover. With under eight minutes left in the fourth quarter, Canyon View fumble the ball at the 1 yard line just before the ball carrier fell into the end zone.

A TD there would’ve helped Canyon View cut it two a two-possession game, but instead Juab responded with an 82-yard scoring drive that was capped with a third TD connection between Jackson and Nielsen.

The TD pass was the 54th of the season for Jackson, which ranks fifth in state history.

“I set goals every season, and right now I’ve broken every goal I’ve set,” said Jackson, who was Juab’s starting QB back in 2020 when his team beat Morgan 17-14 in the state title game.

He’ll get another shot at a state championship next Friday as Juab faces the winner of the Morgan-Grantsville semifinal on Friday at Utah Tech University in St. George.

“You can’t overthink it, it’s just another game, you can’t let the pressure get to you. Just do what we do,” said Jackson.

Juab’s defense could be one of the subtle keys just like it was in the semifinals with two forced turnovers in the red zone.

“They probably don’t get enough credit, they’ve given up a few points, but they’ve also made some really good plays and I feel like we’ve really improved defensively in the last two-three weeks,” said Bowring.

