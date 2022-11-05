FaithChurch of Jesus Christ‘Luz de Las Naciones’ celebrates 20th anniversary in ‘special’ return to Conference CenterMore than 500 musical artists representing a variety of Latin American countries celebrate through music and dancePublished: Nov 5, 2022, 9:44 p.m. MDTView CommentsSharePerformers dance during a dress rehearsal for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ annual celebration of Latin American culture “Luz de las Naciones” in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News By Church News