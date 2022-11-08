Why ‘The Voice’ isn’t airing tonight

“The Voice” has cut the competition down to 16 singers, but fans will have to wait a week before the next round begins.

Is ‘The Voice’ airing on Election Night 2022?

Although “The Voice” typically airs on Mondays and Tuesdays, the competition show won’t air Tuesday, Nov. 8, due to coverage of the 2022 midterm elections.

The show concluded the Knockout round of the competition on Nov. 7, and viewers can see the top 16 contestants perform in the first live show on Nov. 14.

“The Voice” will reveal the competition’s top 13 — based on a mix of votes from the audience and coaches — during a one-hour episode that airs Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. MST on NBC.

Who are the top 16 singers on ‘The Voice’ 2022?

The following singers have made the top 16 on “The Voice,” per Newsweek:

Omar Jose Cardona.

Parijita Bastola.

Kim Cruse.

Sasha Hurtado.

Alyssa Witrado.

Justin Aaron.

Kique Gomez.

Kevin Hawkins.

Devix.

Eric Who.

Morgan Myles.

Kate Kalvach.

Bodie.

Brayden Lape.

Bryce Leatherwood.

Rowan Grace.

When is ‘The Voice’ 2022 finale?

“The Voice” will air Mondays and Tuesdays up through the 2022 season finale, which airs on Dec. 12 and 13, per NBC.com.

