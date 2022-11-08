Former BYU guard Alex Barcello has a new professional team

Alex Barcello’s stint with his first professional team — Kolossos, which plays in the top division in Greece — was short-lived.

His time on the market was also short-lived.

The former BYU star guard has signed with Belgian club Filou Oostende, the team announced Monday.

Barcello played in four games for Kolossos and averaged 4 points and 1.8 rebounds per game before mutually agreeing to part ways with the team Monday, according to Eurohoops.

Oostende plays in BNXT League, a relatively new pro league composed of 20 teams from Belgium and the Netherlands.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Barcello joins Oostende, the defending Belgium champions, a month into the season.

Barcello played the last three years for BYU after transferring from Arizona.

He was named to the All-West Coast Conference first team his final two years as a Cougar, and earned Associated Press All-America honorable mention honors after the 2020-21 season.

Barcello led the Cougars in scoring his final two seasons at BYU — his 1,319 points at the school ranks 25th all-time in program history.