Tuesday, November 8, 2022 | 
Former BYU guard Alex Barcello has a new professional team

The Cougars’ leading scorer the past two seasons joins the defending Belgium champions

By Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
BYU’s Alex Barcello drives on Portland guard Matija Svetozarevic in Provo on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.

BYU Cougars guard Alex Barcello (13) drives on Portland Pilots guard Matija Svetozarevic (13) in Provo on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. Barcello is now playing professionally in Belgium.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Alex Barcello’s stint with his first professional team — Kolossos, which plays in the top division in Greece — was short-lived.

His time on the market was also short-lived.

The former BYU star guard has signed with Belgian club Filou Oostende, the team announced Monday.

Barcello played in four games for Kolossos and averaged 4 points and 1.8 rebounds per game before mutually agreeing to part ways with the team Monday, according to Eurohoops.

Oostende plays in BNXT League, a relatively new pro league composed of 20 teams from Belgium and the Netherlands.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Barcello joins Oostende, the defending Belgium champions, a month into the season. 

Barcello played the last three years for BYU after transferring from Arizona. 

He was named to the All-West Coast Conference first team his final two years as a Cougar, and earned Associated Press All-America honorable mention honors after the 2020-21 season.

Barcello led the Cougars in scoring his final two seasons at BYU — his 1,319 points at the school ranks 25th all-time in program history.

