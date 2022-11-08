What is the most popular food in the U.S. on election night?

Did you know that pizza is the most ordered food on election night? Honestly, no surprise there when NBC News wrote in 2020, “Election night is to pizza parlors what Valentine’s Day is to florists.”

For many years, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, pizza has been a go-to food for election nights, whether for the midterms or presidential elections.

Is there an increase in pizza orders on election night?

Mashed reported that on the last Election Day there was a 46% increase in pizza orders and that many pizza companies are preparing for an increase this year.

Pizza Hut spokesman Doug Terfehr told NBC News before the 2016 election, “We anticipate it to be the busiest Tuesday we’ve had in quite a long time and one of our busiest days of the year.”

Not only is pizza popular for the public in general but also for newsrooms across the nation.

Domino’s chief marketing officer, Joe Jordan, commented before the 2016 election, “We know that it’s not just busy newsrooms ordering pizza on election night, though they do submit some pretty impressive orders.”

Why is pizza popular for elections?

A poll taken by Fast Company reported that many people believe the most proper election food is pizza due to its easy delivery option and because pizza is a common comfort food.

Yahoo News reported that Joe Coughlin of the Record North Shore said, “As a general fan of ceremony/tradition, I’m an election-night-pizza stan. Almost always tavern style.”

Pizza to the Polls is an organization that helps send pizza orders to polling locations on election days.

The company delivers pizza to individuals standing in line to vote at polling stations and delivered 70,000-plus pizzas across voting stations in 48 states in 2020, according to USA Today.

