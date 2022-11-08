Facebook Twitter
More than half of Beto O’Rourke’s last six years has been spent campaigning

Beto O’Rourke has spent 1,175 of the past 2,048 days campaigning, here’s what he’s been up to

By Hanna Seariac Hanna Seariac
Beto O’Rourke has 1,175 of the past 2,048 days running for elected office. The Washington Post calculated this figure as O’Rourke finishes on the campaign trail for his latest run — Texas governor. The Texas born political aspirant has run a total of three campaigns: president, senate and governor.

The Washington Post calculated this figure as O’Rourke finishes on the campaign trail for his latest run — Texas governor. The Texas born political aspirant has run a total of three campaigns: president, senate and governor. While O’Rourke has yet to be elected in these campaigns, he has emerged as a progressive political voice.

O’Rourke campaigned for president in 2020 for the Democratic nomination. O’Rourke was born in Texas in 1972.

According to his biography on the website of the History, Art and Archives of the U.S. House of Representatives, he grew up in El Paso, Texas. After attending college at Columbia University, he returned to Texas, where he became a business owner before embarking on his political career, as the Deseret News previously reported.

According to Fox 14 News, O’Rourke returned to El Paso, Texas for his election party. Supporters are rallying at Railyard Event Center in Central El Paso on Tuesday evening. According to Fox 14, “O’Rourke has been campaigning for governor all across the Lone Star State for several months, really trying to sway first-time voters and young democrats, specifically.”

Election Day is Tuesday.

