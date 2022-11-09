Election Night: Who controls the House?

Election night did not turn out as expected.

The predicted red wave that was supposed lead to a Republican majority in the House of Representatives had not materialized as of early Wednesday morning, leaving the question of who will control Congress’ lower chamber up in the air.

Unlike 2016 and 2020, when Democratic numbers were overestimated by pollsters, this year it appeared the opposite was true.

Districts where Republican candidates appeared to lead in the polls, such as the Latino-majority 28th and 34th districts of southern Texas, and the first and third districts in Nevada, showed Democratic candidates with leads as of early Wednesday.

Though Republicans made some gains in Florida and Virginia, Democrats saw wins in key indicator races, like the seventh and tenth congressional districts in northern Virginia and the 13th congressional district in central North Carolina.

Many Republican and Democratic political observers had expected concerns over inflation and rising crime to flip Democratic seats and fuel a red wave in the House. But the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade earlier in the summer seemed to play a key role in Democrats holding on to seats in close races.