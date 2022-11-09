Republicans one seat shy of majority as McCarthy moves forward with House Speaker bid

Republicans are within one seat of gaining a majority of the U.S. House of Representatives one week after Election Day.

The GOP reached 217 seats as of Tuesday afternoon, but were waiting on one final win to put them over the 218 threshold needed to win the majority. Democrat’s slim chances of an upset were all but eliminated Monday night when five races were called for Republicans, including seats in Arizona, California and New York.

As of Tuesday afternoon, just 12 seats remained undecided, the majority of which were in California, where Republicans led in three races. If trends continue, Republicans are projected to come away from the midterm elections with a majority of 221 seats compared to 214 Democrat-held seats.

This would represent a majority of just three seats and a net gain of less than 10 seats for Republicans, falling short of expectations that the GOP would gain anywhere from 20 to 30 seats in the midterm elections.

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who had predicted a 60-seat gain in the midterms following Republican Glenn Youngkin’s successful gubernatorial bid last year in Virginia, gave a brief speech at a Republican victory party on election night.

“When you wake up tomorrow, we will be in the majority and Nancy Pelosi will be in the minority,” McCarthy said.

Though his prediction turned out to be premature, McCarthy moved quickly to officially declare his bid to be House Speaker the next day and to set his leadership transition team in motion.

McCarthy has served as House minority leader since 2019 and was House majority leader under speakers John Boehner and Paul Ryan from 2014 to 2019 and has long-eyed the position of House Speaker.

“The era of one-party, Democrat rule in Washington is over,” McCarthy said in a statement Wednesday.

But McCarthy’s House Speaker ambitions could be complicated by challenges from within his own party. Though McCarthy easily won his party’s nomination for the position, 188 to 31, in Tuesday’s leadership vote, an opposing bid from House Freedom Caucus member Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona points to the possibility that McCarthy will not receive the 218 votes needed to secure the position of House Speaker when it is brought before the whole legislative body — unless he meets Freedom Caucus demands.

If McCarthy fails to receive a majority of support in the House, some Republican members have voiced an interest in working with Democratic representatives to elect a more moderate Republican to be House Speaker.

McCarthy would likely not be facing such an uncertain path to party leadership had the GOP won the commanding majority he predicted. But the midterms’ much-talked-about red wave did not materialize.

Since the end of World War II, the political party that doesn’t hold the White House has gained an average of 26 House seats in midterm elections, including 63 seats for Republicans in 2010 during the Barack Obama presidency and 40 seats for Democrats in 2018 under former President Donald Trump.

With the party breakdown of the House shifting only slightly from 213 Republicans and 222 Democrats (including two who resigned) in the 117th congress, to 221 Republicans and 214 Democrats in the 118th, this midterm election could become the worst for the president’s opposing party since 2002, which was an outlier because of increased support for the Bush administration following 9/11.

Though Republicans flipped some blue districts in Florida, Virginia and New York, including the seat currently held by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee chairman Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, Democrats saw wins in key indicator races, like the 7th and 10th districts in northern Virginia and the 13th District in central North Carolina. Democrats even flipped a solidly red district in Ohio, where Republicans had previously won by more than 20 percentage points.

Democrats also took over Michigan’s 3rd District, where they spent half a million dollars to boost the Trump-endorsed primary opponent of Republican Rep. Peter Meijer, one of the few Republican members of Congress to vote to impeach former Trump after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Districts where Republican candidates had appeared to lead in the polls, such as the Latino-majority 28th and 34th districts of southern Texas, and the 1st and 3rd districts in Nevada, showed Democratic candidates with leads as of Wednesday.

Many Republican and Democratic political observers had expected concerns over inflation and rising crime to flip Democratic seats and fuel a red wave in the House. This year’s midterms seemed primed for a “presidential penalty,” with Biden’s approval hovering around 40% and satisfaction with the direction of the country at a 40-year low for an off-year election.

But Democratic candidate’s focus on the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade earlier in the summer seems to have played a major role in Democrats holding on to seats in key races.

With only the narrowest of majorities, Republican leadership may struggle to hold its caucus together on key votes.

McCarthy released a plan in September, titled “Commitment to America,” outlining the priorities of a Republican-led House, which includes cutting back on wasteful government spending, increasing funding for border enforcement and police officers, and initiating committee investigations into the Biden administration for “its incompetence at home and abroad.”

Democrats warn these investigations may include the attempted impeachment of key government officials, including Biden and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas. Several Republican members of the House have stated their clear intention to impeach the current president, though McCarthy resisted the idea that impeachment would be used for political purposes in a recent interview.

The most obvious result of a Republican-led House is gridlock. A Republican majority would likely signify the end of Biden’s agenda and could mean a battle over entitlement reform.