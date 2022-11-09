Who controls the House? And when will we know?

As of Thursday evening, Republicans and Democrats were still waiting to hear who would control the U.S. House of Representatives. The red wave that was predicted to produce a strong Republican majority did not materialize in this year’s midterms, but the GOP is still projected to gain control of the House by the slimmest of margins. As of Thursday, Republicans were up 209 seats to 191 for Democrats — with results in 35 races still outstanding.

It will likely be several days before a final winner is announced as ballots in neck-and-neck races in Western states like Arizona, Nevada and California are still being counted. As of Thursday, Republicans were up in 12 of the still undetermined races, while Democrats held the lead in the other 23 races. If Republicans hold the lead in those races, they will end up with a 221-seat majority, just over the 218 seats necessary.

Republicans are still projected to win a narrow majority according to forecasts by The New York Times and Politico. But this would represent a net gain of only around 10 seats, falling short of expectations that the GOP would end up with 230 to 240 representatives.

Since the end of WWII, the political party that doesn’t hold the White House has gained an average of 26 House seats in midterm elections, including 63 seats for Republicans in 2010 during the Barack Obama presidency and 40 seats for Democrats in 2018 under former President Donald Trump.

Unless Republicans are able to sweep the remaining toss up seats, the results of this midterm election will likely be the worst for the president’s opposing party since 2002, which was an outlier because of increased support for the Bush administration following 9/11.

Though Republicans flipped some blue districts in Florida, Virginia and New York, including the seat currently held by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee chair Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, Democrats saw wins in key indicator races, like the 7th and 10th Congressional Districts in northern Virginia and the 13th Congressional District in central North Carolina. Democrats even flipped a solidly red district in Ohio, where Republicans had previously won by more than 20 percentage points.

Democrats also took over Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District, where they spent half a million dollars to boost the Trump-endorsed primary opponent of Republican Rep. Peter Meijer, one of the few Republican members of Congress to vote to impeach former Trump after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Districts where Republican candidates had appeared to lead in the polls, such as the Latino-majority 28th and 34th districts of southern Texas, and the 1st and 3rd districts in Nevada, showed Democratic candidates with leads as of Wednesday.

Unlike 2016 and 2020, when Democratic numbers were overestimated by pollsters, this year it appeared the opposite could be true.

Many Republican and Democratic political observers had expected concerns over inflation and rising crime to flip Democratic seats and fuel a red wave in the House. This year’s midterms seemed primed for a “presidential penalty,” with Biden’s approval hovering around 40% and satisfaction with the direction of the country at a 40-year low for an off-year election. But the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade earlier in the summer seems to have played a major role in Democrats holding on to seats in key races.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who had predicted a 60-seat gain in the midterms following Republican Glenn Youngkin’s successful gubernatorial bid last year in Virginia, gave a brief speech at a Republican victory party early Wednesday morning.

“When you wake up tomorrow, we will be in the majority and Nancy Pelosi will be in the minority,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy, who officially declared his bid to be House Speaker early Wednesday, has served as House minority leader since 2019, and was House majority leader under speakers John Boehner and Paul Ryan from 2014 to 2019.

McCarthy released a plan in September, titled “Commitment to America,” outlining the priorities of a Republican-led House, which includes cutting back on wasteful government spending, increasing funding for border enforcement and police officers, and initiating committee investigations into the Biden administration for “its incompetence at home and abroad.”

Democrats warn these investigations may include the attempted impeachment of key government officials, including Biden and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas. Several Republican members of the House have stated their clear intention to impeach the current president, though McCarthy resisted the idea that impeachment would be used for political purposes in a recent interview.

The most obvious result of a Republican-led House is gridlock. A Republican majority would likely signify the end of Biden’s agenda and could mean a battle over entitlement reform.

A 100-plus page report released by the Republican Study Committee earlier this year laid out plans to narrow Medicare and Social Security benefits by raising the age of eligibility, saying such amendments were needed for the programs to continue.